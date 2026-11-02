Binance Withdrawals Resume as Users Withdraw 3.6 Billion Dollars After Major Hack

Binance resumes withdrawals following a massive cyber theft. Users pulled 3.6 billion dollars as the exchange begins its phased recovery and security overhaul after the incident.

Users withdrew a net total of 3.64 billion dollars from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Sunday. This action occurred shortly after the platform resumed limited withdrawal services following a record-breaking 6.3 billion dollar hack on Thursday. The withdrawal activity represented approximately 2.1 percent of the assets held on the exchange the day before the security breach.

Phased Withdrawal Process Begins

The company stated that it processed 4.65 billion dollars in withdrawals and 1.01 billion dollars in deposits during the nine-and-a-half hours after access reopened. Binance emphasized that the phased approach was designed to ensure stability and security. Each network and asset pair would be restored carefully with checks completed before access was reopened.

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Initially, the exchange allowed holders of Ethereum, USDT, and USDC tokens on the Ethereum blockchain to retrieve their funds. Users with assets on the BNB Smart Chain blockchain could also access their holdings. The company later announced that holders of other tokens, including Dogecoin and Solana, could withdraw their assets on their respective blockchains.

North Korea Hackers Suspected

Binance has blamed the theft on a group linked to North Korea. The FBI blamed TraderTraitor, a hacker group associated with North Korea, on Saturday. The agency stated it expected the stolen funds to be converted and further laundered. North Korean-linked groups have become prolific crypto thieves in recent years.

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The FBI previously blamed TraderTraitor for a 1.5 billion dollar theft from the crypto exchange Bybit. Binance is working with law enforcement and blockchain analytics companies to investigate the breach. The company said it would publish a report of its findings once the investigation is complete.

Reimbursement And Security Review

Binance confirmed it would reimburse customers whose assets were stolen in the hack. The company has built a fund worth 95 percent of the stolen funds. This pot was paid for from its own revenues and an emergency fund. It was working to buy the remaining 5 percent of tokens in the market.

The company stated that the remaining tokens were less liquid and took longer to source at scale. The initial investigation found that an engineer's laptop had been compromised. It later added that further points of breach had been discovered. The scale and speed of the theft have shocked the crypto industry.

Infrastructure Rebuilding Underway

Richard Teng, co-chief executive of Binance, said the company was rebuilding and retesting its entire infrastructure system. He noted that they were conducting a full security review across the entire company. Binance described resuming withdrawals as a major milestone but emphasized that work continued to strengthen safeguards.

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Users might experience temporary delays or longer processing times due to traffic volume. The company prioritized tokens based on user demand in the past week. The phased restoration continues as the exchange addresses the security challenges posed by the massive cyber attack.