Bird Flu Restrictions Eased Across Ireland

Compulsory housing orders for poultry and captive birds are being lifted in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from midnight next Tuesday, following a period of heightened alert due to bird flu outbreaks. While the risk has decreased, authorities emphasize the continued importance of biosecurity measures.

Significant easing of restrictions related to avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu , has been announced across the island of Ireland . Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are set to lift the compulsory housing order for poultry and all captive birds starting from midnight next Tuesday.

This order, initially implemented in November, was a precautionary measure designed to safeguard poultry populations and captive birds during the peak season for bird flu transmission. The decision to relax these restrictions comes after a period of heightened concern following confirmed outbreaks in several locations. Throughout November, three separate outbreaks of bird flu were identified in commercial turkey flocks located in County Carlow, County Meath, and near Clontibret in County Monaghan.

These outbreaks prompted swift action to contain the spread of the virus and protect the wider poultry industry. The impact wasn't limited to commercial farms; Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork was temporarily closed due to an outbreak among its animal collection. The lifting of the housing order means that owners of flocks, including those with backyard or hobby birds, are now encouraged to prepare outdoor ranges for the return of their birds.

However, it’s crucial to understand that not all restrictions are being removed. In Northern Ireland, a ban on gatherings of poultry – encompassing a wide range of species including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl, ducks, geese, and swans – will remain in effect. The most recent confirmed case of bird flu in Northern Ireland occurred in a flock in Omagh, County Tyrone, last month, highlighting the continued presence of the virus.

Both Ireland’s Agriculture Minister, Martin Heydon, and Stormont’s Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, have emphasized the ongoing importance of biosecurity measures. Minister Heydon stated that the reduced risk of avian influenza justifies lifting the housing order and the prohibition on live bird assemblies. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Irish poultry industry, bird owners, vets, processors, and his Department in mitigating the risk of widespread outbreaks and preventing potentially severe consequences for the industry.

He also cautioned that the risk hasn’t entirely disappeared and urged continued vigilance, particularly regarding biosecurity practices. To this end, the Avian Influenza (biosecurity measures) Regulation remains in place. Minister Muir echoed this sentiment, welcoming the news for poultry keepers in Northern Ireland who have diligently worked to protect their flocks. He thanked farmers for their engagement and cooperation, especially those who experienced disease incursions in the past year.

He reiterated the need for all bird keepers, regardless of flock size, to maintain strict biosecurity protocols to preserve the progress made. Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher, confirmed that the risk of avian flu incursion has been under constant review, incorporating evidence, stakeholder engagement, and collaboration with the Republic of Ireland to determine the optimal timing for easing protective measures.

The decision reflects a careful assessment of the current situation and a commitment to safeguarding the poultry industry while minimizing disruption to bird keepers





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Bird Flu Avian Influenza Poultry Ireland Northern Ireland Restrictions Biosecurity Outbreak

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