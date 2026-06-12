Birmingham Six Campaigner Chris Mullin Knighted in New Year Honours

The latest New Year Honours list includes knighthood for former MP Chris Mullin, known for his campaign to free the Birmingham Six, alongside OBEs for Northern Irish clerics who hosted the Queen's historic church visit and MBEs for figures in racing, broadcasting, farming, and technology.

Chris Mullin , a former British Member of Parliament, journalist, and novelist renowned for his tireless campaign to free the Birmingham Six , has been knighted. Mullin represented Sunderland South in the House of Commons for 23 years, from 1987 to 2010.

His career was multifaceted, encompassing political service, investigative journalism, and literary pursuits. He authored a bestselling series of political diaries and four novels, with 'A Very British Coup' being particularly acclaimed. His journalistic work, notably for ITV's current affairs programme 'World In Action' on Granada TV, was instrumental in his long-term fight for justice. He meticulously covered the case of the Birmingham Six, six men wrongfully convicted of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

His 1986 book, 'Error of Judgement,' presented a compelling argument for their innocence. After a landmark but rejected appeal in 1988, the men's convictions were finally quashed in 1991, resulting in their release. The New Year Honours list also recognises figures from religious, sporting, media, agricultural, and business sectors.

Reverend Kenneth Hall, Dean of Enniskillen's St Macartin's Cathedral, and Monsignor Peter O'Reilly, Parish Priest of St Michael's Church, have been appointed Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for their services to reconciliation and peace-building. Their joint leadership during Queen Elizabeth II's 2012 visit to Enniskillen was historic, as it marked the first time a reigning British monarch attended a service in a Catholic church on the island of Ireland.

They have sustained this spirit of ecumenism by organising regular joint services between their two churches, a powerful symbol in the context of Northern Ireland's historical sectarian divide. In a joint statement, the clerics dedicated the honour to their communities, stating it belongs 'to many people... who have chosen friendship over suspicion, encounter over separation and hope over fear.

' Prominent recipients from other fields include Ryan Moore, the world-leading flat racing jockey and retained rider for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, who receives an MBE for services to racing. Rose Neill, a familiar face on UTV screens across Northern Ireland for over 40 years, is also awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Wesley Aston, the recently retired chief executive of the Ulster Farmers' Union, receives an MBE for his decade of service leading the organisation through the complexities of Brexit. John Boumphrey, head of Amazon UK and Ireland, is appointed an OBE for services to the technology and digital commerce industry.

Bert Deane, an investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains, which seeks to find the 'Disappeared'-individuals abducted and secretly killed by paramilitaries during the Troubles-is made an OBE for his crucial work. The honours thus span justice, faith, sport, media, agriculture, technology, and the legacy of conflict





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Chris Mullin Birmingham Six New Year Honours Knighthood Justice Campaign Queen Elizabeth Reconciliation Northern Ireland Ryan Moore Rose Neill

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