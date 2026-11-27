Only 23 percent of Irish consumers trust Black Friday discounts as spending drops to 307 euros. Learn how to avoid scams and save money during the Cyber Monday sales.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales dominate the retail landscape this weekend, marking the peak of a promotional period that began weeks ago. The intensity of discount shouting and deal advertisements reaches its crescendo today, with minimal relief expected until early next week. This annual shopping frenzy, originally a United States phenomenon tied to Thanksgiving Thursday, has deeply penetrated the Irish market. The tradition arrived in this region via the Walmart -owned Asda in 2013, evolving from a niche event into a major retail spectacle.

Retail History And Consumer Distrust

The concept of Black Friday has existed in the United States for over a century. It gained traction in Ireland after Asda shoppers clashed over cheap flat-screen televisions on its inaugural big day. Although initial attendance was modest, other retailers observed the phenomenon and rolled out their own sales a year later. By 2016, just ten years ago, the event had grown into a major retailing occasion that rivals traditional winter sales in the eyes of many consumers.

Also read Black Friday is here, but are there any real bargains to be had?

Despite the marketing hype, skepticism is widespread. Retailers often express discomfort with the concept because it pressures them into discounting goods when consumers are actively spending. Consumer trust is particularly low, with fewer than one in four people believing the promised discounts. A recent report by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) highlights this deepening cynicism among shoppers nationwide.

Spending Declines And Economic Pressures

Financial caution is driving a dramatic fall in anticipated holiday spending. The average expected spend has dropped to 307 euros compared with 431 euros in 2024. This reduction is largely attributed to the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has made 47 percent of consumers less likely to participate in Black Friday sales. The urgency to buy is being replaced by a need for financial prudence.

Advertisement

Only 23 percent of Irish shoppers believe retailers' promises of significant discounts, marking the lowest level recorded since the commission began tracking attitudes in 2022. A national survey of 1,028 consumers confirms that many are actively scaling back their expenditure. The fear of missing out is no longer strong enough to override concerns about affordability and the authenticity of price cuts.

Scam Warnings And Safety Precautions

Cybercriminals are exploiting the heightened shopping activity, with the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) issuing urgent warnings this week. Research indicates that as many as 50 percent of consumers may encounter some form of scam, and more than 10 percent are likely to be caught out. Shoppers are advised to slow down and pause before acting on irresistible bargains to avoid falling victim to sophisticated fraud schemes.

The BPFI emphasizes the importance of verifying sellers before making any purchases. Consumers should stick to trusted retailers and independently check unfamiliar sellers. Many recent scams involve bogus websites pretending to be high-quality Irish businesses while operating from abroad with dubious products. Always navigate directly to a retailer's official website rather than following embedded links in emails, text messages, or social media posts.

Avoid making payments over public Wi-Fi networks, opting instead for mobile data or a trusted personal network. Shoppers should also utilize Scamchecker.ie to verify websites and links before buying. These digital hygiene practices are essential for ensuring personal and financial security during the high-risk period of the Cyber Monday sales.

Advertisement

Strategic Shopping And Value Assessment

Beyond avoiding scams, consumers must guard against buyer's remorse by critically evaluating their actual needs. Before adding items to a cart, shoppers should ask if they truly need the product or if it will provide genuine utility. A discounted three-piece leopard print suit represents spectacularly bad value if the buyer will never wear it. The fear of losing a deal should not dictate purchasing decisions.

Successful shopping requires focus on specific items such as a new coat, dress, or washing machine. Randomly walking through shops or browsing aimlessly is a sure-fire way to waste money. It is more beneficial to concentrate on big-ticket items like designer shoes, handbags, furniture, and technology. Discounts on higher-value goods offer more substantial savings, provided the purchase aligns with genuine requirements rather than impulse.