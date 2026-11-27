Vladyslav Balinskyi documents how Russian strikes, the Kakhovka dam collapse, and industrial explosions have caused catastrophic, long-term ecological damage to Ukraine's Black Sea ecosystems.

Vladyslav Balinskyi, a hydrobiologist at the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park, describes a dramatic shift in his daily environment. What was once an idyllic coastal job during peacetime has transformed into a grim monitoring of wartime environmental destruction. The Black Sea coast, which supports diverse wildlife, is now a primary target of military strikes.

On July 19, Balinskyi witnessed a Russian cruise missile strike on the Golden Leo. He observed cargo ships in the bay before hearing air raid alerts. Several explosions rocked the area, causing smoke to rise from one vessel. The attack killed 10 people, including five Syrian crew members, four Indian crew members, and a Ukrainian pilot. The Turkish-owned ship sank a week later.

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Military Strikes Pollute Coastal Habitats

The destruction of the Golden Leo marks an intensification of strikes on cargo ships near Odesa. Moscow claimed the ship carried weapons, but Kyiv and New Delhi stated it carried only grain. Corn drifted onto beaches after the vessel sank beneath the waves.

Since the full-scale war began in February 2022, nature has suffered widespread havoc. Repeated bombing of port infrastructure has dumped thousands of tonnes of vegetable oil into the sea. Sunken ships release fuel oil and cargo contaminants. Explosives, mines, and debris from drones pollute the water further.

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Military sonar also scrambles the echolocation systems of dolphins and cetaceans. Animals washing up dead represent only a fraction of the true toll. Most victims sink to the seafloor and remain unseen by the public. Experts estimate thousands of dolphins and seabirds have died.

Long-Term Biodiversity Loss in the Black Sea

Vladyslav Balinskyi leads the environmental group Zeleny Lyst and edits a website with the same name. He closely monitors damage to the Tuzly estuaries, a network of lagoons and salt lakes. These areas are vital habitats for migratory birds and dozens of rare species. The biodiversity losses are so severe that Balinskyi doubts a normal ratio can ever be restored.

Foreign organisms may fill ecological niches, driving out remaining native species. Restoring animal populations could take decades. Balinskyi uses satellite imaging to track pollution flows near the coast. He has observed vegetable oil slicks covering hundreds of square kilometres of water from destroyed storage tanks.

While vegetable oil is less toxic than crude, it destroys the natural insulation of birds. This leaves them struggling to fly and vulnerable to cold. A December strike on the Pivdennyi port poured thousands of tonnes of sunflower oil into the sea. An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 birds died during the incident.

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The Devastating Impact of the Kakhovka Dam Collapse

Volunteers worked in minus 10 to 15-degree temperatures to save birds from the oil. They entered the water to pull animals out, but almost all perished. The problems extend beyond the surface. Oil sinks and forms a dense covering on the seafloor. This creates inhospitable conditions for bottom-dwelling life for years.

The Kakhovka dam explosion on June 6, 2023, released 18 billion cubic metres of water. This flood covered 2,000 square kilometres, an area more than twice the size of Co Dublin. Dozens of people died downstream, and tens of thousands were forced to evacuate. Moscow denies responsibility for the blast.

Western experts believe the explosion was triggered deep inside the Russian-occupied facility. The flood wave destroyed Ukraine's military plans to storm eastern bank positions. Scientists report thousands of tonnes of fish died. Large volumes of pollutants entered the Black Sea.

These pollutants include heavy metals, fertilisers, and pesticides accumulated over seven decades. They washed from the Dnipro river into the sea. Balinskyi agrees with Ukrainian leaders that Russia should answer for ecocide. He describes the intentional flooding of the area as a clear act of ecological warfare.