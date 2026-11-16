Blackstone Data Center Trust Acquires AWS Joint Venture for $5 Billion

Blackstone Inc's BXDC buys majority stakes in AWS data centers for $5B, signaling major AI infrastructure push amid growing cloud demand and regulatory scrutiny.

Blackstone Inc has finalized a landmark investment through its newly listed data center acquisition vehicle, securing a majority interest in two joint ventures with Amazon Web Services in a transaction valued at approximately $5 billion. The Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust, known by its ticker BXDC, will own 13 newly constructed powered shells located across two Amazon data center campuses in northern Indiana and Mississippi. This strategic move marks the first significant investment for the trust since its public listing in May, establishing a foundational presence in the high-demand artificial intelligence infrastructure market.

BXDC Acquires Majority AWS Joint Venture Stake

The Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust will hold a 75 percent ownership stake in the joint ventures, while Amazon Web Services will retain the remaining 25 percent. Under the terms of the agreement, the technology giant will lease back the entire portfolio of data center facilities for an initial period of 12 years, with the option to extend the lease term up to 32 years. Nick Pell, the chief executive of the fund, confirmed that the transaction is expected to close within the current year, providing immediate capital deployment for the trust.

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To finance the acquisition, the joint venture has secured a debt commitment to borrow 50 percent of the purchase price at the time of closing. This financial structure allows Blackstone to leverage the value of the stabilized assets while maintaining significant equity exposure to the growing cloud computing sector. The deal represents a concrete step in Blackstone's broader strategy to become one of the leading backers of artificial intelligence infrastructure, leveraging its $200 billion data center portfolio which includes the QTS Realty Trust.

Strategic Roadmap for Hyperscale Expansion

Nick Pell described the direct agreement with Amazon as a critical roadmap for future partnerships with other hyperscalers or large-scale developers. The Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is specifically targeting stabilized data centers valued between $250 million and $1.5 billion that come with long-term lease contracts. Pell noted that the addressable market for such assets is estimated at $1 trillion over the next five years, driven by the urgent need for scalable cloud and artificial intelligence computing power.

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Pell highlighted that the public market structure of BXDC provides a necessary exit route for developers and close-ended funds looking to recycle their capital. By channeling public investor capital into these essential infrastructure assets, Blackstone aims to solve liquidity issues for private real estate investors while offering individual investors access to the booming data center sector. This approach aligns with the nearly $1.4 trillion alternative asset manager's goal of expanding its influence in the digital infrastructure space.

Market Demand Surges Amid Regulatory Challenges

The acquisition comes at a time when demand for cloud infrastructure is outpacing supply, with Amazon Web Services reporting a backlog of unfulfilled cloud-computing orders worth $578 billion. This figure, shared by CEO Andy Jassy following third-quarter results in October, underscores the immense pressure on providers to expand capacity quickly. Despite the strong financial outlook, the development of data centers faces significant headwinds, including organized opposition from local communities and severe supply shortages for critical construction equipment.

Regulatory pressures are also intensifying, particularly following the recent Democratic sweep in the midterm elections, which is expected to bolster efforts to establish stricter guardrails on data center growth. A May report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. revealed that more than 60 percent of the data center capacity planned for completion in 2027 has not yet begun construction. These bottlenecks highlight the complex environment in which Blackstone and other investors must operate to meet the escalating needs of the global digital economy.