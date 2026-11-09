Blades Brown Wins WWT Championship in Playoff

Blades Brown becomes PGA Tour's youngest winner since 1931 by defeating Ben James in a playoff at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Blades Brown claimed victory at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, becoming the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since 1931. The 19-year-old from Tennessee secured the title with a dramatic playoff win over Ben James, following a remarkable comeback from seven strokes behind at the start of the final round.

Blades Brown shot a stunning nine-under-par 63 on Sunday, recording 10 birdies to tie for the day's lowest round. He held a solo clubhouse lead at 23-under par after sinking a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Overnight leader Ben James was still playing and needed an eagle on the par-five 18th to catch him.

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Blades Brown Playoff Victory Details

Blades Brown entered a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole after Ben James successfully sank a 20-foot eagle putt. Both players found the middle of the green in two shots during the extra holes. Ben James putted first from 27 feet but missed by inches. Blades Brown then left his slightly easier attempt just short of the cup.

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After repeating the hole, both golfers missed their approach shots short and to the right. Ben James pushed his six-foot birdie putt wide right after a fine chip, while Blades Brown sank his attempt to secure the historic victory. The win marks a significant milestone in professional golf history for the teenage sensation.

Stakeholder Reactions and Historical Context

Blades Brown expressed excitement about the unique challenges of playoff holes, noting that the experience tests players in multiple ways. He mentioned having a lengthy wait between his round and the playoff but remained focused. Blades Brown praised Ben James as an unbelievable player who is lights-out with the putter, predicting future battles between the two.

At 19 years and five months, Blades Brown is the fourth-youngest PGA Tour winner in history. He surpasses Jordan Spieth, who won the 2013 John Deere Classic at 19 years and 11 months, making him the youngest winner in modern times. This achievement highlights Brown's rapid ascent in the sport after skipping college to turn professional straight out of high school.

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Real-World Impact on Tournament Standings

Michael Kim finished third, one stroke behind Blades Brown and Ben James at 22-under-par. Kim had birdied the final hole moments before Blades Brown followed suit to retake the lead during the round. Japan's Kensei Hirata placed fourth at 21-under, with David Ford finishing fifth, one stroke further back.

Séamus Power shared eighth place, finishing five shots behind the leaders with a final round of 66. The Irishman recorded an eagle, five birdies, and a single bogey, surging up the leaderboard after nearly missing the cut line on Saturday. He tied with Jordan Smith, Keith Mitchell, and Ryan Gerard.

Blades Brown began the year ranked 485th in the world but has enjoyed a stellar campaign. He made headlines with a 12-under-par 60 at La Quinta in January, sharing the halfway lead with world number one Scottie Scheffler. Brown also finished third at the Puerto Rico Open and became the youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour.

After missing the cut on his professional debut at 17, Blades Brown's performance in Cabo San Lucas signals his arrival as a top-tier competitor. His ability to handle pressure in a playoff situation and shoot low rounds under significant adversity demonstrates his potential for long-term success in professional golf.