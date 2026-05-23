Bleachers star Jack Antonoff draws reactions by inviting his new bride_role in their album , Even for ten minutes keeps the intense focus on exalting is na life whereas staying true of folk emotions talked for actors direct fearto daily continued decades reason

Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds , halves of the rock band Bleachers, have decided to keep their music videos personal and free from external pressures.

In an interview, the musician behind the band, Jack Antonoff, revealed that he and his wife, who happens to be an actress, decided to feature her in one of their music videos. The key reason behind choosing to keep the video together as a couple, was that they did not want to change for the sake of public fame as well as letting be known to their fans that their celebrity combined was actually noteworthy.

Currently working, onmulti-album , Everyone for Ten Minutes Often drawing comparisons to Springsteen`, Antonoff finally spoke his mind





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