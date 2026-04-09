Blockbuster Fight: Fury vs. Joshua at Croke Park with Katie Taylor on the Card in the Works

Negotiations are ongoing for a major boxing event at Croke Park, potentially headlined by a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, with Katie Taylor also in the mix. The event could take place before the end of 2026.

Negotiations are underway for a highly anticipated boxing event at Croke Park , potentially featuring a mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua . Adding to the allure, discussions are also taking place to include Katie Taylor on the card, creating a truly spectacular event. Fury, returning to the ring on Saturday against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has reiterated his desire to face Joshua before the close of 2026.

This potential showdown, often dubbed the ‘Battle of Britain’, has been years in the making, with near agreements reached in the past. Joshua’s temporary departure from the sport, following a tragic car accident in December, had put a hold on these plans. However, with Joshua back in training and present at Derek Chisora’s recent defeat to Deontay Wilder, the 36-year-old appears ready to resume his career, opening the door for this long-awaited clash. The prospect of Fury versus Joshua at Croke Park has generated significant excitement, with key figures at the stadium actively engaged in discussions. Taylor’s team is also involved, exploring the possibility of her participation, which would elevate the event’s profile further. This convergence of elite boxing talent at a single event promises to be a momentous occasion for sports fans. \Croke Park’s chief executive, Peter McKenna, expressed his optimism regarding the potential for this high-profile event. “The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year,” he stated to BBC Sport, emphasizing the magnitude of such a gathering. He envisions a 'world-billing event' that would create an ideal platform for a Katie Taylor fight, highlighting the significance of her presence. However, McKenna also acknowledged that multiple factors must align for the event to materialize, including agreements from Taylor’s manager, promoter, and Fury’s promoter. He expressed strong confidence that all parties would recognize the opportunity to showcase one of Ireland’s greatest sporting icons, potentially marking the end of Taylor’s career in a memorable way. Despite the positive outlook, potential challenges exist. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn speculated that Joshua might seek a ‘warm-up’ fight before any confrontation with Fury, with Deontay Wilder being mentioned as a possible opponent. This adds a layer of uncertainty to the negotiations. \Fury, at 39, has issued a clear call for a swift resolution, urging Joshua to seize the opportunity. He emphasized the urgency, especially considering his upcoming return from a 16-month absence from the ring. “This fight was supposed to happen so many times over the last 10 years, but then someone has had one more fight in between and someone has got knocked out or injured,” Fury said. He stressed the unpredictable nature of heavyweight boxing and the potential for setbacks, arguing for the fight to happen sooner rather than later. Fury dismissed the idea of Joshua facing Wilder and instead expressed his desire to make the fight with Joshua next, making the challenge clear and direct, expressing his confidence that Joshua shares his eagerness. He underscored the need to act decisively, given the unpredictable nature of the sport and the potential for unforeseen circumstances that could derail the planned encounter. The combined presence of Fury, Joshua and Taylor, along with the historical significance of Croke Park, would create an unforgettable night of boxing





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Katie Taylor Boxing Croke Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Who are the fuel protesters ‘turning O’Connell Street into a car park’?Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Manchester United star pledges to quiz Irish pal after delivering hilarious response to Croke Park questionPremier League rivals Manchester United and Leeds United will meet at the home of the GAA in August.

Read more »

‘You can’t park there’: Dublin commuters hit with gridlock in second day of fuel protestsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Hearts manager Derek McInnes responds to Celtic Park fixture controversyThe Hearts boss has urged his players to make the final day fixture at Celtic Park a blockbuster occasion as he addresses fixture fury and Marc Leonard red card appeal

Read more »

ATP Challenger 75 Tennis Tournament Returns to IrelandThe ATP Challenger 75 men's tennis tournament is set to be held in Ireland in June, featuring world-ranked players and offering opportunities for top Irish talent to compete. The event, hosted by Elm Park tennis club, marks the return of a significant professional tennis tournament to Ireland for the first time since 2008. It will take place on grass, the week before Wimbledon qualifying, and is expected to attract players seeking competitive match play. The tournament is a collaboration between Elm Park and Claremont Railway Tennis Club, supported by Tennis Ireland, and aims to grow the sport and provide crucial ranking points for players.

Read more »

Katie Taylor's Dream Fight at Croke Park PossibleCroke Park's director, Peter McKenna, suggests Katie Taylor could fight at the stadium later this year, potentially on the same card as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. McKenna believes such an event would make the fight financially viable, despite previous security concerns.

Read more »