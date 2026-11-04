Bob Dylan Meets Pope Leo at the Vatican in Private Audience

Bob Dylan held a private audience with Pope Leo at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, with Jesuit official Antonio Spadaro arranging the meeting.

Bob Dylan, the musician who has spent more than six decades in the spotlight, met Pope Leo for a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. The meeting took place in the pope's office at the ornate Apostolic Palace, and photographs of the two men together were shared by the Vatican's newspaper on social media. The encounter brought together two figures who both trace their roots to the US Midwest.

The Vatican's newspaper said Leo had received in private audience a man identified by his birth name, Robert Allen Zimmerman. Dylan was born with that name in Duluth, Minnesota, before becoming one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation.

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How the Vatican Meeting Came Together

Rev Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican official and Jesuit, said on Instagram that he had helped arrange the meeting. Spadaro is known for building relationships between the Church and figures in the entertainment industry, which places him at the center of this unusual encounter.

Photographs released after the audience show Pope Leo wearing his customary white cassock. Dylan appeared in a black coat, black gloves and a black hooded sweatshirt, a contrast in attire that was visible in the images published by the Vatican's newspaper.

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Spadaro described the experience as deeply moving. He said it was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter with a real sense of history, adding that at every step through the Apostolic Palace, absolutely anything could happen.

Pope Leo's Known Admiration for Dylan's Music

Pope Leo, who was originally from Chicago, is known to be a fan of Bob Dylan's work. The 71-year-old leader of the Catholic Church has publicly shown that admiration in his own writing, which makes the audience more than a routine courtesy visit.

In the preface of a book released in July, the pope quoted a 1963 anti-nuclear protest song by Dylan titled Go Away You Bomb. The choice of that song links the pontiff's written reflections to a protest tradition that Dylan helped define in the early 1960s.

The Vatican press office did not immediately comment on whether Leo and Dylan had discussed anything blowing in the wind. The silence leaves the substance of the private conversation unconfirmed, and no official account of the exchange has been provided beyond the photographs and the newspaper's description.

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What the Audience Means for the Church and Dylan

The meeting highlights how the Vatican has used personal outreach to connect with cultural figures from the entertainment world. Spadaro's role in arranging the audience shows that such encounters are shaped by Church officials who maintain ties with artists, rather than occurring through formal diplomatic channels.

For Dylan, a private audience with the head of the Catholic Church adds a rare religious chapter to a career defined by music and reinvention. His long-running career, which began with acoustic performances before he went electric in the 1960s, now intersects directly with the papacy in a publicly documented setting.

No further public events involving Pope Leo and Dylan were described in the source reporting. For readers, the confirmed facts remain the date, the location, the participants, the photographs and the pope's documented admiration for Dylan's songs.