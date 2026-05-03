Bobby Sands Statue to Remain in Place Despite Planning Permission Issues

A statue of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands, erected without planning permission in west Belfast, will not be removed, Sinn Fein has declared. A recent council vote saw a DUP motion for reconsideration passed, but Sinn Fein remains steadfast in its support for the memorial, highlighting its significance to the republican community.

A statue commemorating Bobby Sands , the IRA hunger strike r who died in 1981 while serving as a Member of Parliament for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, remains a point of contention in Belfast .

Erected last year at the Republican Memorial Garden in Twinbrook, west Belfast, the statue was built without the necessary planning permission. Despite this, Sinn Fein representatives have firmly stated that the monument will not be removed. The issue came to a head at a recent Belfast City Council meeting where a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) motion calling for a reconsideration of the statue’s status was passed, garnering support from other unionist parties and the Alliance Party.

This vote reflects the deep-seated divisions surrounding the legacy of the Troubles and the commemoration of republican figures. A Sinn Fein amendment, which sought a broader review of the enforcement status of similar structures across the entire council area, ultimately failed to gain traction. The SDLP councillors chose to abstain from the vote, a decision that prompted west Belfast councillor Paul Doherty to resign from the party.

Doherty cited the profound significance of the Bobby Sands statue to the community as the reason for his departure, highlighting the emotional and political weight attached to the memorial. A gathering was held on Sunday to mark the 45th anniversary of Sands’ death, drawing a crowd of supporters who reaffirmed their commitment to his memory and the ideals he represented.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker addressed the crowd, emphasizing the enduring inspiration provided by Sands and the other nine hunger strikers who perished during the 1981 Maze Prison protest. He asserted that the spirit of the prisoners and their communities remains unbroken and that their struggle continues to fuel the pursuit of Irish unity, founded on principles of equality and rights. Baker delivered a resolute message: the statue is going nowhere, neither now nor in the future.

The rhetoric surrounding the statue has been charged with historical and political context. Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan characterized Bobby Sands as an icon and a legend for freedom-loving people worldwide, accusing those who criticize the statue of selective memory. He framed the emergence of the IRA as a direct consequence of the violent and repressive policies of the “orange state” and centuries of British colonial rule.

Sheehan directly addressed unionists, dismissing their criticisms as hypocritical and asserting the right of republicans to commemorate their patriot dead in their own way. He drew a parallel between the current efforts to reassess the Sands statue and Margaret Thatcher’s attempts in the 1980s to criminalize Sands and the hunger strikers, predicting that unionist efforts would ultimately fail.

Sheehan confidently stated that the statue will maintain its prominent position in Twinbrook, Sands’ home community, for generations to come, ensuring that his memory and legacy endure long after those present are gone. He further argued that unionism seeks to reverse progress and that the goal of ending partition and achieving a united Ireland is within reach. The situation underscores the ongoing complexities of dealing with the past in Northern Ireland and the divergent perspectives on historical events and figures





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Bobby Sands IRA Statue Belfast Sinn Fein DUP Planning Permission Northern Ireland Hunger Strike Republican Memorial Garden

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