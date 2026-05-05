Bohemians snatch a late draw against Shelbourne in Dublin derby

Harry Vaughan's late equaliser earned Bohemians a 2-2 draw against Shelbourne in a thrilling Dublin derby at Dalymount Park. The match saw both sides create chances and demonstrate attacking intent, with Shelbourne leading twice before Vaughan's dramatic strike.

Harry Vaughan scored a dramatic eighty-ninth minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw for Bohemians against Shelbourne in a fiercely contested Dublin derby at Dalymount Park .

The match was filled with incident and saw both sides demonstrate attacking intent. Bohemians took the lead in the 10th minute through Adam McDonnell, capitalizing on gaps in Shelbourne's defensive setup.

However, Shelbourne responded quickly with a goal from John Martin just eight minutes later, leveling the score. The second half saw both teams create chances, with Shels taking the lead again in the 72nd minute through Harry Freitas, assisted by Samuel Bone. Despite trailing, Bohemians continued to push forward, and Vaughan's late strike ensured they wouldn't leave empty-handed. The game was a captivating encounter, reflecting the rivalry between the two Dublin clubs.

Bohemians' early goal stemmed from a well-executed attack, with Ross Tierney's pass deflecting into McDonnell's path, allowing him to score. Shelbourne's equaliser came from a traditional set-piece, with Martin finding space to head the ball home. The second half was equally engaging, with Vaughan's introduction injecting energy into the Bohemians attack. Freitas' goal for Shelbourne was initially saved but eventually crossed the line with Bone's help.

The final minutes were tense, with Bohemians desperately seeking an equaliser, which Vaughan ultimately delivered with a composed finish. The draw leaves both teams with work to do as they continue their league campaigns. Bohemians, winless in eight games prior to this match, will be relieved to have secured a point, while Shelbourne will be disappointed not to have taken all three after leading twice. The match was attended by 4,015 spectators who witnessed a thrilling and memorable Dublin derby.

The game featured tactical adjustments from both managers, with Bohemians making two changes at half-time, bringing on Vaughan and Kavanagh. Shelbourne also made substitutions, attempting to maintain their momentum and control of the game. The referee for the match was Neil Doyle





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bohemians Shelbourne League Of Ireland Dublin Derby Harry Vaughan John Martin Adam Mcdonnell Harry Freitas Dalymount Park Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin Player Wins €8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot – Other News HighlightsA Dublin player has won the €8.7 million Lotto jackpot in the draw on May 2nd. Other news includes developments in the Sean McGovern case, Éamon MacSharry's intervention, potential fuel protests, a flight diversion to Dublin, and updates on Donald Trump's knowledge of the Iran offer.

Read more »

Dublin Player Wins €8.7 Million Lotto JackpotA Dublin player has won the Lotto jackpot of €8,726,418 from Saturday night's draw. The National Lottery is urging players in Dublin to check their tickets. This is the second Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

Read more »

Tobin and Nic Dhomhnaill Triumph at Dublin City Half MarathonSeán Tobin and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill win the men’s and women’s races respectively at the second annual Dublin City Half Marathon, which saw thousands participate and impacted city transport.

Read more »

Irish Lotto Winners Revealed: Dublin Player Wins €8.7 Million JackpotTwo Irish Lotto players won significant prizes in Saturday night's draw. A Dublin player won the €8,726,418 jackpot, and a Westmeath player won €146,878. The National Lottery is urging players in both counties to check their tickets.

Read more »

What time and channel are Monday’s bank holiday League of Ireland gamesNote the earlier kick-off times as Bohemians and Shelbourne meet in a Dublin derby, while leaders Shamrock Rovers are at home to Drogheda United.

Read more »

Late Vaughan goal denies Shelbourne victory in Bohs derbyThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »