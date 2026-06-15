Bonnie's Representative Reveals Singer's Condition

Bonnie's representative has revealed that the singer, 75, is no longer in a coma but remains seriously ill. Her condition is improving, but the recovery process is slow. Doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery.

Bonnie 's representative revealed that the star, 75, is no longer in a coma but remains seriously ill. Her condition is improving, but the recovery process is slow.

Doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery. In April, Bonnie was taken into the hospital after suffering from pains in her abdomen. It was discovered that she had suffered from a tear in her bowel, which resulted in emergency surgery.

Then weeks later, doctors were forced to put Bonnie into an induced coma to aid her recovery. It was reported that Bonnie went into cardiac arrest, which left doctors resuscitating her after they first attempted to wake her from the coma. Bonnie's management team thanked everyone for the tremendous sympathy and support from around the world. All of Bonnie's commitments until the end of August have now been cancelled.

Bonnie's family are very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumours now circulating in the media. They would like to make it clear that Liberto Mealha does not represent them in any way whatsoever and is not in contact with them regarding Bonnie. Liberto Mealha appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Bonnie's health, stating that he and Bonnie had been friends for 40 years and that he was 'praying to get better news' about her condition.

He also said that the doctors are positive with the situation, but so far, it's not that good. Bonnie started feeling unwell during a concert in London and went to a doctor for tests, but they didn't detect anything there. She decided to travel to the Algarve, where she began to feel severe abdominal pain.

Two days later, she went to a private hospital, which urgently transferred her to the hospital in Faro because her appendix had burst and she needed emergency surgery. Bonnie's team said last month that she had been admitted to the hospital for 'emergency intestinal surgery' and that she would require several weeks to recover. The singer has split her time between the Algarve and her home nation of Wales, but spends more time in Portugal





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