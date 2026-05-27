Book of evidence served on Michael Kelley in relation to murder of Michael Gaine

A 54-year-old man from Maine in the US has had a book of evidence served on him in relation to the murder of a man he was living and working for in Co Kerry.

A book of evidence has been served on Michael Kelley , a 54-year-old man from Maine in the US, who has been making court appearances in relation to the murder of Michael Gaine .

Kelley, who has been living and working on Gaine's farm in Co Kerry, made his eighth court appearance on Wednesday. Sgt Chris Manton confirmed that the book of evidence had been served on Kelley and he applied for the matter to be returned to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court. Judge David Waters granted the order sought by Manton, noting that bail is not available on a murder charge at District Court level.

The judge also warned Kelley about relying on an alibi as a defence against the charge, telling him that if he planned to rely on an alibi, he would have to disclose this to the prosecution within 14 days. Kelley's solicitor, Pat Mann, applied for free legal aid, seeking two counsel for the murder charge, which the judge granted. Kelley thanked his solicitor before he was escorted in custody from the courtroom by prison officers.

Kelley, a native of Belfast, served in the US army in the early 1990s and later worked a number of jobs in Maine before coming to Ireland in 2017. He applied for asylum on arrival at Dublin Airport and was accommodated by the International Protection Accommodation Service at a centre in Killarney for some months.

He later went to live in woods in the Killarney National Park and spent a winter camping in woods in Kenmare before obtaining work as a farmhand from Gaine at the start of 2022. Kelley had been living at the old Gaine family homestead at Carrig East, where Gaine paid him €100 a week and allowed him live rent-free in return for helping out on the farm. The case is now set to be returned to the Central Criminal Court





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