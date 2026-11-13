Book Reviews: Kevin McManus, Nick Park, and Declan Murphy

Reviews of The Light of Evening, Grand, and One Man and His Dog. Analysis of themes in McManus, Park, and Murphy's new literary releases.

Kevin McManus publishes The Light of Evening through The Book Social in a 288-page volume priced at £9.99. This delicate novel centers on poet Ciarán Devlin as he navigates the immediate aftermath of burying his father.

McManus Novel Family Tragedy

Ciarán Devlin remains the primary caregiver for his mother and his beloved wife, Joan. Joan is herself ill with cancer, adding a layer of urgency and sorrow to Ciarán's daily routine. The narrative captures a keen sense of place and the surrounding nature, describing how the light is already retreating and the days are drawing tight like a closing hand.

Also read Michael Murphy’s greatness lay in his self-sacrifice for Donegal

McManus Prose Rural Ireland

The prose in The Light of Evening is evocative and richly rewarding for readers. The story follows Ciarán through the minutiae of a family death, his own health fears, and the future facing Joan. It depicts an Ireland where rural health services for the very ill can leave people drowning quietly in a place no one can reach. Ciarán's reflections include humour, regret, and compassion. The writing beautifully addresses everyday love and the realities we face as the light of all our lives inevitably dims.

Grand Gromit Nick Park Autobiography

Nick Park releases Grand: The Autobiography of Gromit via Ebury Spotlight. The book spans 272 pages and carries a price tag of £22. After decades of communicating exclusively through knowing looks and eye-rolls, Gromit has finally found his voice.

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Gromit Wallace Nick Park

Gromit agreed to write his life story, but Wallace gets distracted by a new invention. Gromit finds himself picking up the pieces once more with the deadline looming. Grand, as told to Nick Park, offers a revelatory perspective across the series. Gromit redefines the parameters of Wallace's genius and the power dynamic of their relationship.

Park Puns Kierkegaarddøgy

Park includes his penchant for puns in the text. Gromit turns to Kierkegaarddøg to quell his existential dread. The addition of original storylines results in a charming addition to the Wallace and Gromit universe. The novel informs this Bildogsroman's entire form and is not content with resting on its laurels. Colm McKenna reviews this release.

Declan Murphy Irish Orchids

Declan Murphy publishes One Man and His Dog: On a Quest for Ireland's Wild Orchids with Lilliput Press. The book contains 256 pages and costs €24.95. The narrative begins on New Year's Eve on Ireland's Atlantic coast. Declan Murphy has scrambled across the Burren limestone to watch the sunset.

Burren Orchids Lilliput Press

Murphy's attention is taken by the microscopic tracery of winter-withered plant stems inhabiting the rock crevices. He identifies wood sage, golden rod, and blue moor grass. He also spots something else: a thin, leafless and almost twig-like stem. This stem seemed to emerge from the very heart of the Burren as though it was not just simply part of the flora but part of the landscape.

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Dark-Red Helleborine Neil Hegarty

Murphy identifies this specimen as the dark-red helleborine orchid. This discovery begins a quest to understand a unique botanical and cultural universe. Neil Hegarty describes this as a beautiful book. It reminds readers of the virtues of quiet, loving, patient observation amid a frenetic world. The quest continues through the pages of Murphy's latest work.