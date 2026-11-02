Books Reflect on 2RN Centenary and 100 Years of Irish Radio History

Two new books examine the centenary of 2RN and the evolution of Irish radio, contrasting Rosemary Day's broad sociopolitical history with Clíona Ní Anluain's focused RTÉ narrative.

As the media landscape marks the centenary of 2RN, the pioneering forerunner of RTÉ Radio, a notable sense of quietude has surrounded the major milestone. This subdued atmosphere is perhaps understandable given the unique nature of the medium itself. Radio has remained ubiquitous for the past one hundred years, yet it is also characterized as ephemeral and even intangible. This lack of visual permanence makes it harder to capture compared to its television counterpart.

Authors Rosemary Day and Clíona Ní Anluain both acknowledge these challenges in their respective new volumes. They approach the subject of Irish radio with differing emphases and contrasting aims. Day produces a volume that is significantly more wide-ranging in its scope. Her work frames the development of the medium across the country within a specific sociopolitical context. In contrast, Ní Anluain solely concentrates on the history of RTÉ Radio. Her book is published specifically as part of the State broadcaster's RTÉ 100 anniversary celebrations.

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Sociopolitical Challenges of Early Broadcasting

Both overviews offer distinct strengths, though neither book claims to tell the entire story of the medium. Rosemary Day mixes grassroots history, technical detail, and anecdotal recollection. She tells the story of Irish radio at both institutional and personal levels with admirable ambition. She captures the political and technological challenges faced by 2RN when it commenced broadcasting on New Year's Day in 1926. Seamus Clandillon served as the director of the new station, which was later renamed Radio Éireann.

Clandillon had to contend with a highly febrile political atmosphere at the time. The newly independent Free State's government was deeply concerned about the influence of BBC broadcasts from across the water and over the Border. There were also significant infrastructural problems to address. These included a severe lack of wireless receivers among the public. Additionally, there were persistent complaints about the licence fee, a phenomenon that remains familiar to modern listeners.

The station faced difficulties in fulfilling an impossibly wide brief. This included the revival of the Irish language and the fostering of native culture. All of this had to be achieved with only primitive technology and limited airtime. Day recounts how the new station's hybrid funding model caused immediate tension. The model relied on a combination of licence fees and advertising revenues from day one.

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Tensions Between Public Service And Commerce

This funding structure resulted in still-familiar conflicts between public service obligations and commercial demands. Day chronicles how so-called sponsored programmes were not officially considered part of Radio Éireann's output. The broadcaster maintained a self-consciously highbrow image that excluded these shows. Despite this, the commercially produced entertainment shows remained extremely popular with audiences. She also highlights the restrictive conventions that hampered the station in its early years.

These conventions included a patronising patriarchal bent that pigeonholed women. Women were viewed primarily as listeners and broadcasters within narrow roles. For example, the word pregnant was not used on air until the 1960s. Of course, the story of Irish radio goes far beyond the scope of RTÉ alone. Rosemary Day, who teaches media and communication studies at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, comprehensively covers the often-overlapping growth of pirate stations and community radio.

The story of how the pirate radio explosion of the 1970s led to the founding of 2FM is well known. This era established the independent commercial broadcasting sector. However, Day digs deeper into the archives of this movement. She recounts how unlicensed stations even operated back in the 1930s. This provides a richer context for the later commercial boom. She also delves into the often-overlooked sphere of regional radio.

Regional Voices And Controversial Gaps

Day outlines how this sector has built its popularity by focusing on local issues. Sport remains a primary driver of engagement for regional stations. She cites the late Radio Kerry commentator Weeshie Fogarty as an exemplar. He represents broadcasters forging strong bonds with their communities. There are, however, some odd lacunae in the book's coverage. Newstalk, a national fixture for 20 years, warrants the same space as Radio Luimní. Radio Luimní was an idiosyncratic pirate station in Limerick.

Similarly, the Ryan Tubridy secret payments controversy is recounted in fleeting fashion. This scandal sent RTÉ Radio 1 into a tailspin in 2023. Despite these omissions, Day commendably favours chatty accessibility over academic jargon. She does make frequent if generalised references to postcolonial cultural inferiority. Her prose can be clunky at times. She describes the famed commentator Michael O'Hehir as literally a legend in his own lifetime. This phrase uses two L words that should be avoided if at all possible.

Ní Anluain's Elegant And Focused Narrative

In contrast, Ní Anluain's survey is elegantly written and visually descriptive. She conjures up vivid personal anecdotes that evoke the indefinable power of radio. But her book's narrow focus on RTÉ and its antecedents limits her narrative. Moreover, given that it is an authorised history of the State service, contentious pronouncements are at a premium. Some gentle criticisms do seep through the author's wryly observant style. Ní Anluain is an RTÉ producer who has worked on radio shows such as Sunday Miscellany.

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She shares some of Day's concerns regarding the industry's history. Both writers arrange chapters thematically rather than chronologically in their works. Ní Anluain outlines the obstacles historically faced by women in the industry. The arrival of Marian Finucane's programme Women Today in 1979 is highlighted as a watershed moment. This shift marked a significant change in representation and discourse. She also examines how the Irish language has been treated by the national broadcaster. This analysis provides insight into cultural preservation efforts.

The contrasting approaches of these two books reflect the dual nature of the medium. One captures the broad sociopolitical shifts affecting all broadcasters. The other focuses on the institutional memory and internal culture of the state service. Together they provide a comprehensive view of a century of sound. The centenary of 2RN serves as a reminder of how far the industry has come. From primitive technology to digital streaming, the journey has been complex. Both authors agree that radio remains an intimate and powerful medium.

The debates over funding and public service remain relevant today. The tension between commercial demands and editorial integrity persists. Women continue to fight for greater representation in leadership roles. The Irish language maintains a central place in broadcasting mandates. These books capture the essence of a medium that connects communities. They also highlight the challenges faced by regulators and broadcasters. The legacy of 2RN is one of innovation and adaptation. Irish radio has evolved significantly over the last hundred years.

The future of the medium lies in its ability to adapt to new technologies. Podcasts and streaming services offer new opportunities for growth. Yet the core appeal of live broadcasting and human connection remains strong. These books serve as important historical records for scholars and enthusiasts. They provide context for current debates in media policy. The centenary is a moment for reflection on past achievements. It is also a time to consider future directions for the industry.

The contributions of individual broadcasters like Weeshie Fogarty and Marian Finucane are celebrated. Their stories illustrate the human impact of radio. The medium has shaped public opinion and cultural identity. It has provided a platform for diverse voices and perspectives. The history of Irish radio is a testament to its resilience. Despite political and technological challenges, it has endured. The books by Day and Ní Anluain capture this enduring spirit. They offer valuable insights into the evolution of a vital national institution.

The centenary of 2RN marks a significant milestone in Irish media history. It highlights the importance of preserving our broadcasting heritage. These books ensure that the stories of the past are not forgotten. They provide a foundation for understanding the present media landscape. The lessons learned from the past are crucial for future development. Radio remains a vital part of the Irish cultural landscape. Its history is a rich tapestry of sound and story. The centenary is a celebration of this unique and enduring medium.