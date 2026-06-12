Bord Bia Governance Review Finds Capable Board but Calls for Stronger Conflict-of-Interest Rules Amid Beef Import Row

An independent review of Bord Bia's governance has concluded that the board is capable and committed, but recommended 22 improvements, including enhanced conflict-of-interest policies. The review comes after the IFA demanded chairman Larry Murrin resign over his company's Brazilian beef imports, which he argued were minimal and necessary for supply continuity. While the report praised the chair's leadership, it urged clearer rules for handling conflicts. The Minister welcomed the review but opponents say it missed the core issues. The agricultural community is now awaiting an action plan to address the recommendations.

The board of Bord Bia , the Irish state agency responsible for promoting Irish food, has undergone an independent governance review amid controversy over its chairman, Larry Murrin , and his company's importation of Brazilian beef.

The review, published recently, found that the board is capable and engaged, but made 22 recommendations to strengthen conflict-of-interest policies and processes. The Irish Farmers' Association had called for Murrin's resignation, arguing that Dawn Farms' beef imports from Brazil posed a conflict with his role at Bord Bia. Murrin defended the practice, stating that as a global food business, Dawn Farms must ensure continuous supply, and that imports from Brazil constituted less than 1% of its beef in 2025.

The review noted that while the chair is viewed as providing clear leadership, a more detailed policy for dealing with actual, potential and perceived conflicts of interest is needed. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who commissioned the review, welcomed it and requested a timely action plan.

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan argued that the review did not address the core issues that sparked the dispute, as it only interviewed board members and senior staff and looked at structures, not the specific conflict concerns. The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association also said it would consider the report at its next meeting.

The controversy highlights tensions between the need for a robust state agency to promote Irish produce and the personal commercial interests of its leadership, as well as broader questions about governance in semi-state bodies. The situation remains sensitive as the agricultural sector watches for concrete steps to restore confidence





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Bord Bia Larry Murrin Dawn Farms Brazilian Beef Conflict Of Interest Governance Review IFA Irish Agriculture Charlie Mcconalogue State Agency Imports Irish Food Promotion

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