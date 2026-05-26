Bordeaux-Begles' Champions Cup Final Victory and French Rugby's Mainstream Appeal

The article discusses the celebration of Bordeaux-Begles' victory in the Champions Cup final and the growing mainstream appeal of French rugby. It highlights the differences in reach and investment between French and Irish rugby clubs, and the impact of broadcast rights deals on the popularity of the sport in France.

Bordeaux-Begles ' players celebrate atop a double-decker bus during a parade with supporters in Bordeaux on Monday, following the club's victory in the Champions Cup final against Leinster .

The squad was greeted by a crowd estimated between 40,000 and 50,000 for an open-top bus parade through Bordeaux to the hotel de ville for a mayoral reception. Head coach Yannick Bru, captain Maxime Lucu et al then travelled on to the Stade Chaban-Delmas, which had been packed for a large-screen viewing of Saturday's final, and was again for this homecoming.

This echoed the celebratory reception afforded Ronan O'Gara and his La Rochelle squad after their back-to-back triumphs, and for UBB's victorious homecoming at this point a year ago; two hungry clubs enjoying long-awaited success. The Champions Cup final was televised live on France TV, which is free to air, as well as beIN Sports. French club rugby is reaching out to a massive mainstream audience. Their players are identifiable.

Only Kylian Mbappé is bigger than Antoine Dupont, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey has moved into that firmament. The rise of UBB is typical of how the Top 14 dwarfs Ligue 1, which is the plaything of the Qatari-owned PSG, who have won 12 of the last 14 titles. It also dwarfs the URC and the Premiership.

The latest broadcast rights deal for the Top 14 and ProD2 deal between Canal+ and the LNR (Ligue Nationale de Rugby) will increase to €696.8 million from the 2027-2028 season until 2031-2032. Valued at €128.7 million per season, the contract marks a 13.3 per cent increase from their previous agreement and secures exclusive live coverage of all matches





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Champions Cup Final Bordeaux-Begles Leinster French Rugby Irish Rugby Broadcast Rights Top 14 Ligue 1 Prod2 Canal+ LNR

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