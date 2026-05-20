Bordeaux-Begles' journey: From soccer club merger to international rugby powerhouse

Explore the story of FC Girondins Bordeaux and their merger with rugby team CA Bègles to form Union Bordeaux Bègles, also known as UBB. Despite facing difficulties, the new entity went on to achieve success in both soccer and rugby.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of FC Girondins Bordeaux reaching the UEFA Cup final, losing to Bayern Munich. They qualified for the tournament by winning the Intertoto Cup and were led by Zinedine Zidane and Christophe Dugarry.

Later, Enzo Lizarazu captained them during their run to the final. Dugarry and Lizarazu also represented France in the 1998 World Cup final. In parallel, the rugby team from CA Bègles merged with Stade Bordelais after being knocked out in the French championship. Union Bordeaux Bègles (UBB) was born, initially called USBCABBG, but later renamed to UBB.

Laurent Marti, a successful businessman from Bergerac who had no history with Stade Bordelais or Bègles, played a pivotal role in the club's success





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bordeaux Bordeaux-Begles FC Girondins Bordeaux Intertoto Cup UEFA Cup Zinedine Zidane Cristophe Dugarry Stade Chaban-Delmas Barron Delmas Bordeaux Rugby Team Helena Berryman Laurent Marti Soccer Club Merger Rugby Team Merger Stade Bordelais

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