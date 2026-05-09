Bordeaux Bègles Secure Narrow Win as Montpellier Dominate in Top 14

Bordeaux Bègles edged out Bayonne in a closely contested Top 14 match, while Montpellier thrashed Montauban, confirming the latter's relegation. The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals are set to take place in Bilbao with Bordeaux Bègles facing Leinster and Ulster meeting Montpellier.

In an exhilarating round of Top 14 action, defending Champions Cup holders Bordeaux Bègles secured a hard-fought victory in a tightly contested match, while Montpellier delivered an emphatic performance ahead of their upcoming Challenge Cup final.

With the Champions Cup final looming, Bordeaux Bègles will face off against Leinster on 23 May at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, a showdown that promises to be a thrilling encounter. Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup final will see Ulster taking on Montpellier at the same venue on 22 May, setting the stage for a compelling weekend of European rugby.

Scrum-half Maxime Lucu proved pivotal for Bordeaux-Bègles, nailing a crucial 76th-minute conversion to seal a narrow 40-38 win against Bayonne, a week after securing their place in the Champions Cup final. This win keeps Bordeaux-Bègles in the hunt for a play-off spot, though they remain four points behind Stade Francais, who dominated Lyon with a resounding 59-17 victory. The match not only highlighted Bordeaux-Bègles’ resilience but also set the tone for their Champions Cup ambitions.

In contrast, Montauban’s struggles in the Top 14 came to a grim conclusion as they suffered a devastating defeat that confirmed their relegation to ProD2. Montpellier’s Argentine center Justo Piccardo was the star of the show, scoring an impressive four tries in a lopsided 59-7 victory.

Piccardo’s masterclass was a decisive factor in Montauban’s demise, as they ended the season with just one win and a draw, setting an unwelcome record for the most tries and points conceded in a single Top 14 campaign. Montpellier’s nine-tries display propelled them to second place in the league, just seven points behind leaders Toulouse, who were set to face Toulon later that day.

Pau’s narrow 27-15 win over Castres, courtesy of 11 points from English fly-half Joe Simmonds, briefly placed them ahead of Montpellier before being overtaken. Montpellier’s commanding first-half performance, where they led 26-0, effectively ended Montauban’s hopes of avoiding a relegation play-off spot, with Piccardo scoring a hat-trick within 33 minutes.

The only bright spot for Montauban was a try from 19-year-old Fijian winger Asaeli Gade, whose effort came late in the match, as Montpellier continued to punish their opponents with five more tries in the second half, including Piccardo’s fourth touchdown. The weekend of action concluded with Racing 92 hosting Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, a match offering a glimmer of hope for both sides to secure a place in the top six.

As the Top 14 season draws to a close, the battles for play-off spots and relegation spots add an extra layer of intensity, ensuring that the remaining matches will be as gripping as the ones already played





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