Bordeaux’s Undisputed Champions: Noel McNamara on the Path to Victory

Bordeaux’s attack coach Noel McNamara discusses the team’s journey to becoming undisputed champions, the challenges they faced, and the motivation behind their success.

Bordeaux ’s second European title on the spin merchandise commemorating went on sale within a few minutes of the full-time whistle in Bilbao. Attack coach Noel McNamara emerged in the mixed zone at Estadio de San Mamés sporting one of the maroon t-shirts that had been dispersed among players and staff.

There’s a fine line between being ready to win and believing you have a divine right to win, and Yannick Bru’s Bordeaux side remain firmly on the right side of that line. While they are now two years unbeaten in the Champions Cup and they kicked off as around five-point favourites to beat Leinster on Saturday, easily forgotten is that UBB’s defence of their European title had begun with a game in which they fought back from an 11-point deficit to the Bulls on the South African Highveld.

Their quarter-final, semi-final and final, meanwhile, saw them beat arguably the next three best teams on the continent. Bordeaux are now, in effect, undisputed champions, having seen off all comers since last season. And protecting their throne against the advances of various league champions this season was a huge motivating factor for their players, McNamara explained.

The opportunity to pit their attacking brilliance against Leinster’s Jacques Nienaber-influenced defence was also considered a mouth-watering challenge by Bordeaux’s players themselves, who had not faced such a system on their three-year journey under Yannick Bru and attack coach McNamara. It was a chance not just to exhibit their speed and skill-set with ball in hand, but the sheer physical power of their pack which remains one of their more unheralded characteristics.

While there were plenty of nuances to Bordeaux’s attacking gameplan — just look at the precision with which they dismantled Leinster off the scrum that led to their second try through Pablo Uberti — there was equally an overarching simplicity to their victory: the best way around a defence is through a defence. The best players are motivated by challenge and we saw that.

When we did put speed in the game… Leinster have been very good at slowing down the ruck. The average ruck speed is over four seconds against them. I would imagine that was a little bit quicker and that was a big factor for us.

Former Leinster academy boss McNamara believes Bordeaux’s ceiling is ‘a long, long way away’, citing the age profile of key men such as Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Mathieu Jalibert, who are years shy of the typical peak age for their respective positions. The club’s aim is for UBB to become the universal team, capable of beating opposition in whatever manner the situation warrants on a given day.

The goal is to be all-terrain, to have the ability to score tries and win games in whatever way is required, and I think we talk about it sometimes, about ‘medicine’ for our game. So if our lineout strikes are struggling, then having the ability to have something else.

It is very much a case of, we don’t want to be somebody that you can say, ‘If you stop Bordeaux, don’t give them lineouts, they can’t score; you don’t give them turnovers, they can’t score. ’ So for us, the pleasing thing today, we got a couple of lucky bounces as well





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Bordeaux European Title Champions Cup Leinster Attack Coach Motivation Challenge Physical Power Speed Lineout Ruck Medicine Universal Team

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