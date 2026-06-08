Borris Literary Festival: Ideas, Laughter, and Lobster Bisque in the Rain

A detailed account of the Borris literary festival, highlighting its unique atmosphere, high ticket prices, spotless facilities, and thought-provoking discussions on politics, AI, and personal relationships, alongside comedic moments and accessibility for both fans and pets.

The Borris literary festival , held in the grounds of the historic Borris House in County Carlow, Ireland , is an annual June event that attracts book enthusiasts and listeners of foreign affairs podcasts.

Unlike typical festivals, it maintains an unusual level of cleanliness, with portable toilets signposted as "lavatories" that remain spotless and stocked. The most popular food is Julia's Lobster Truck, which sells out of its €22 lobster bisque repeatedly. First-time attendees often feel like a 'plus one' at a school reunion due to frequent encounters with acquaintances. A barista noted that no credit cards were declined, indicating a wealthy crowd.

The festival takes place across 70 talks in six venues within the 1731-built Borris House and decorated canvas tents, with weekend tickets costing €265. The weather was cold and windy, making indoor sessions appealing. U2's Adam Clayton discussed the trauma of boarding school separation. Panellists examined geopolitical conflicts and the occupation of Palestine.

In an interview, Elizabeth Strout spoke about friendships with Trump supporters, prompting laughter when Colm Tóibín referenced Irish political parties. Lemn Sissay described AI as a "gift to poets" that challenges authenticity, calling poetry a "witness statement". Comedian Miriam Margolyes provided humorous moments, such as struggling with a portaloo. The festival's accessibility allowed casual interactions with figures like Tóibín, Fiona Shaw, Dylan Moran, and David O'Doherty.

Dogs were also welcome, often weaving through seating. A full schedule included theatre and music from 10:30am to 11pm. Attendees expressed that the festival fostered idea-sharing to improve the world, with one planning to bring grandchildren next year





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Literary Festival Borris House Ireland Colm Tóibín Elizabeth Strout Lemn Sissay AI Poetry Political Discussion Miriam Margolyes

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