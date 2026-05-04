Bosco Presenter Gráinne Uí Mhaitiú Dies at 72

Gráinne Uí Mhaitiú, the popular presenter of the beloved Irish children’s show Bosco, has died at the age of 72. Tributes are pouring in from fans who fondly remember her cheerful presence on screen.

Gráinne Uí Mhaitiú , a beloved figure in Irish children’s television, has passed away at the age of 72. Best known as the presenter of the hugely popular 1970s and 1980s show Bosco , Uí Mhaitiú died on Saturday, May 3rd, at Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by what her family described as ‘wonderful care’.

Her death marks the end of an era for a generation of Irish viewers who grew up with her warm and engaging presence on screen. Beyond Bosco, Uí Mhaitiú also contributed to Irish language programming, co-presenting the show SBB Ina Shuí alongside Seán Bán Breathnach.

Uí Mhaitiú is survived by her husband Séamas, her son Connla, her daughter Aoife, her sisters Bríd and Aislinn, her brother Cillín, her granddaughters Bláithín and Sadhbh, her son-in-law Jarlath, and a vast network of friends. A death notice published on RIP.ie details her passing and will be followed by announcements regarding her funeral arrangements. The news of her death has prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes, particularly from those who fondly remember watching Bosco during their childhoods.

Many have shared memories of her cheerful demeanor and the positive impact she had on their formative years. One commenter recalled ‘fond memories of Gráinne in Bosco with her cheery & vibrant presence. Such an 80's icon for us primary school children. ’ Others spoke of how she helped create a sense of safety and security, educating and entertaining viewers simultaneously.

Another tribute highlighted her ‘energy and enthusiasm’ as being particularly uplifting for young audiences. Bosco, which aired from 1979 to 1987 and continued in repeats throughout the 1990s, was a cornerstone of Irish children’s programming. The show’s success wasn’t solely down to its presenters, but the unique ability to foster a genuine connection with its young audience.

The role of a Bosco presenter, as noted at the funeral of fellow presenter Frank Twomey in 2023, was more complex than it appeared. It required a talent for making children believe in the reality of the show and the friendship between the presenters and the iconic red-haired puppet. This ability to create a world of imagination and wonder was a key element of Bosco’s enduring appeal.

The show boasted a talented roster of presenters over the years, including Marian Richardson, David Byrne, the late Frank Twomey, Jonathan Ryan, Mary Garrioch, Paul Burton, and the late Philip F Tyler. The impact of Bosco extended far beyond the television screen, as evidenced by anecdotes from former presenters. Marian Richardson, upon her retirement from RTÉ in 2019, recounted being recognized decades later by adults who fondly remembered her as ‘the girl from Bosco.

’ She even shared a humorous story of interviewing a former Taoiseach, Albert Reynolds, only to have the interview disrupted by children shouting ‘Howya Bosco! ’ Reynolds, she said, thoroughly enjoyed the interruption. Uí Mhaitiú’s contribution to Irish broadcasting and her legacy as a cherished children’s presenter will be remembered with great affection. Her ability to connect with audiences and bring joy to countless homes cemented her place in Irish cultural history





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