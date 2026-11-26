Bournemouth defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 with ten men to extend Marco Rose's unbeaten streak to ten matches and secure a path to the Europa League round of 16.

Bournemouth advanced a decisive step toward securing automatic qualification for the Europa League last 16 stages following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo. The match, which took place on November 26, 2026, showcased remarkable resilience from Marco Rose's squad as they overcame significant deficits to complete a stunning comeback. This result marks the club's tenth consecutive victory across all competitions, highlighting their dominant form in recent weeks.

Resilient Comeback Against Ten Men

The Cherries secured their latest win by overturning a one-goal deficit while playing with ten men for substantial portions of the contest. The victory stands as one of the most satisfying achievements for manager Marco Rose, particularly given the adverse conditions that unfolded during the first half. Bournemouth demonstrated exceptional tactical discipline and mental fortitude to navigate the challenging scenario without folding under pressure.

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Celta Vigo Dominates First Half

Iago Aspas opened the scoring for Celta Vigo by curling a precise shot into the back of the net early in the match. The home side controlled much of the tempo, with Aspas also threatening with a spectacular bicycle kick that was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. An initial goal by Pablo Duran was correctly disallowed for offside, preserving the one-goal deficit at the break.

Red Card Changes Match Dynamic

Everything shifted for Bournemouth when Bafode Diakite received a red card for a late tackle on Couhaib Driouech. Although the referee initially issued a yellow card, a Video Assistant Referee review overturned the decision after reviewing the contact. Diakite was sent off for the second bookable offense, leaving Bournemouth to defend with ten men against a relentless Celta side.

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Second Half Surge Secures Victory

Bournemouth responded immediately to the setback with a well-worked equalizer in the second half. Amine Adli provided a pinpoint cross from outside the box, allowing Juanmi Rodriguez to sneak past his marker and head the ball into the goal. The substitute Rayan Cherki then sealed the win with a clinical finish on a rapid breakaway twelve minutes from the end of the match.

Europa League Qualification Hinges on December Fixture

The result significantly boosts Bournemouth's prospects of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament. A win against Viktoria Plzen in December will almost certainly guarantee direct passage to the last 16. The victory demonstrates the team's ability to perform under pressure and their growing strength in European competition.