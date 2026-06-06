Boyzone Reunion Concert Sparks Concern as Mikey Graham Only Performs Three Songs

Fans expressed concern and support after Mikey Graham appeared only briefly during Boyzone's first show in seven years at London's Emirates Stadium, performing just three songs while seated.

Boyzone kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour at Londons Emirates Stadium on Friday night, marking their first performance together in seven years. However, fans were initially taken aback when the show began with only Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch on stage.

The trio opened the concert with a medley of their greatest hits, but the absence of Mikey Graham was immediately noticeable. About halfway through the set, Graham finally appeared, but only for a brief segment that included three songs. He remained seated on a chair throughout his performance, with Ronan Keating staying close by his side for 'Life Is A Rollercoaster.

' This limited participation sparked concern and curiosity among the audience, many of whom had traveled from across the UK and Ireland to witness the reunion. The concert was part of a two-night event, with the final show scheduled for Saturday, marking the definitive end of Boyzones touring career after more than three decades. The emotional atmosphere was palpable throughout the evening.

The band paid tribute to their late bandmate Stephen Gately, who passed away in 2009, by wearing red - his favorite color - and reciting the Lords Prayer in his memory. Fans noted that the performers frequently spoke about their love for one another as a five-piece band, emphasizing the bond that has endured despite the years apart.

One concertgoer told the Daily Mail: 'Mikey performed three songs with the boys while sat on a chair and Ronan stayed with him for Life Is A Rollercoaster. It was an extremely emotional show, they kept talking about their love for each other as five and said the Lords Prayer for Stephen. The boys didnt give an explanation about why Mikey was only a part of it. His appearance on stage caused concern amongst the audience.

' This lack of explanation only fueled speculation on social media, where fans expressed both confusion and support. On X, formerly Twitter, one fan wrote: 'Why did Mikey Graham not do the full show? He came out half way through for 3 songs and just sat there? Whats the reason?

' Meanwhile, Instagram was flooded with messages of encouragement. 'We all love you, Mikey. This cant have been easy, but it wouldnt be the same without you,' one comment read. Another user shared: 'Mikey, you thought you werent the main character yet you totally were, and always will be.

' A third added: 'Mikey, you are and have always been such an integral part of the Boyzone magic to us. ' The outpouring of love underscored Grahams enduring popularity despite his limited stage time. Boyzone originally formed in 1993 and became one of the biggest boy bands in the UK and Ireland, selling over 25 million records worldwide. Their 1998 album 'Where We Belong' topped charts and produced hits like 'No Matter What.

' The bands journey has been marked by highs and lows, including Stephen Gatelys sudden death and subsequent reunions. During the concert, Ronan Keating addressed the crowd with heartfelt gratitude. He said: 'I cant tell you how amazing this moment feels I just cant express the gratitude that I feel. It took 32 years to get here, and those years were filled with such laughter, fun, crazy stuff.

I just want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Your support never wavered once, and as I always said, it humbles me so much; its almost bringing me to tears.

' The emotional speech was met with cheers and applause. As Boyzone prepares for their final performance, fans remain hopeful that Mikey Grahams health or personal reasons for his limited participation are resolved. The bands legacy as a quintessential pop group of the 1990s remains strong, and this reunion has reignited nostalgia among millions.

Whether Graham will appear more fully in Saturdays show remains unknown, but the love and concern from fans highlight the deep connection they feel with all members of Boyzone





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