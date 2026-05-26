Boyzone Reunite for Final Ever Shows in New Documentary

Boyzone, the Irish boy band, are releasing a new documentary following their reunion for their final ever shows. The documentary will revisit past tensions and unfinished business while the band prepares to reunite for the last time.

Boyzone are releasing a new documentary following the group as they reunite for their final ever shows while revisiting past tensions and unfinished business. Last year, the three-part documentary Boyzone : No Matter What – which charted their rise to fame – was released.

Now, the Irish boy band are again being followed by cameras for One for the Road, which will this time follow them as they prepare to reunite for the last time. The new documentary will come ‘against the backdrop of decades of personal history and the pressure of thousands of expectant fans’, which also sees the band ‘carrying unresolved tensions and unfinished business from their final tour’ in 2019.

It has been teased that they now want to go out on their own terms with a send-off they, and fans, want. Speaking about the upcoming release, executive producer Dov Freedman said the response to the first series was ‘incredible’ and broke records for Sky Documentaries.

Sky’s head of documentary commissioning Hayley Reynolds said: ‘Boyzone: No Matter What sparked an extraordinary outpouring of love for the band and we’re thrilled to be working with Curious (Films) again to document this landmark reunion — something that may never have happened had the boys not approached telling their story with such honesty and candid testimony. ’ One For The Road has been labelled a ‘warm, funny, raw and revealing story of friendship, forgiveness, ageing and legacy’, which also follows the enduring bond between Boyzone and their fans.

Formed by talent manager Louis Walsh in 1993, Boyzone have released seven studio albums and sold more than 25 million records worldwide. They split in 1999 but later reunited in 2007.

However, two years later member Stephen Gately died of a congenital heart defect aged 33. Boyzone last set out on tour in late 2018 to celebrate their 25th anniversary but split after that tour wrapped up





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Boyzone Reunion Final Ever Shows Documentary Pressure Of Fans Unresolved Tensions Forgiveness Ageing Legacy

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