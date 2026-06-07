Boyzone's Emotional Final Reunion Show Features Mikey Graham's Return After 33 Years

Boyzone performed their final reunion shows in a two-night event that saw Mikey Graham rejoin the band after years of speculation. The performances marked the end of a 33-year journey for the iconic Irish boyband, with fans expressing overwhelming support for Graham's return and reflecting on the group's legacy.

Boyband Boyzone have taken their final bow at their reunion show, which saw member Mikey Graham making another appearance after fans speculated his presence on the tour.

Long-time Boyzone fans were thrilled when Mikey Graham joined the stage during the band's one-night reunion show, which was so popular it was extended to two nights, with Mikey participating in both. Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch perform their smash hits for the final time, after being together for 33 years, with Mikey joining in for a few of those hits.

Many fans speculated whether Mikey would join the others on stage for the reunion, as there had been little to no promotion regarding the member leading up to the shows. Posting to Instagram last night, a video of their final bow from night 2, they captioned it: "Two for the Road. Best Night Of Our Lives".

Mikey was met with waves of support in the comments, with one user writing: "Unbelievable show lads, incredible to see Mikey Graham wow just wow, really hope this isn't the last show, but what an incredible high to finish if it is.

" Another fan commented: "Mikey Graham, we all love you and were so happy to see you back on the stage where you belong. " This fan also praised the Boyzone member by saying: "Amazing, Mikey, my heart goes out to you, you're amazing. " In a video from the show's first night, posted by a fan in attendance, Mikey said: "I just can't express the gratitude that I feel for the rest of the band.

'It took 33 years to get here, and those 33 years were filled with such laughter, fun, crazy stuff, you know, and how lucky we are to be here with you tonight to express and live this for two nights. '" When the Boyzone: No Matter What documentary aired late last year, Mikey took to social media shortly after to address his role in the documentary. "Thank you all for the kind comments regarding the recent BZ documentary.

I'm very humbled by the compliments. Honesty is the best policy, and that's all I had to bring to the table. My life in the public eye has been interesting to say the least. It brings you marvellous opportunities and all the toys you want.

But sooner or later, those thrills run out, and you find yourself looking for a deeper meaning to life. I have quietly been on my own spiritual journey for deeper meaning for 30 years, approx, studied all the texts and struggled endlessly with depression. But now, having lost my marriage, my career, the love of one of my daughters, my mother, all of my possessions and my home.

I'm facing the truth that all humans spend a lifetime running away from through distractions of entertainment and accumulation of stuff. " He continued





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Boyzone Mikey Graham Reunion Final Show Irish Boyband Keith Duffy Shane Lynch Music Concert No Matter What Documentary

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