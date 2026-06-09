Boyzone's Mikey Graham Defended by Daughter After Health Concerns During Farewell Shows

Mikey Graham's daughter, Sienna, has spoken out in support of her father after fans expressed concern for his health during Boyzone's farewell shows. Despite only singing a few songs and sitting on a stool, Sienna praised her father's return to the stage as a significant achievement, given his past struggles.

Boyzone fans expressed concern for Mikey Graham 's health during the band's farewell shows when he sat on a stool and sang only a few songs.

However, his daughter Sienna has defended her father's performance, stating that his return to the stage was a significant achievement given his past struggles. Sienna, 20, told Evoke that she was incredibly proud of her father for overcoming his challenges and performing at the shows. She revealed that she had a heart-to-heart with her father before the show, expressing her happiness that he was participating.

Seeing her father on stage again was an emotional experience for Sienna, as she hadn't seen him perform live since she was younger





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Boyzone Mikey Graham Farewell Shows Health Concerns Daughter's Support

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