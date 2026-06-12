Boyzone's Mikey Graham Defends Daughter Against Radio Backlash Claims After Farewell Concerts

Mikey Graham of Boyzone has countered claims of negative audience reactions following the band's London farewell shows, after his daughter discussed the matter on RTÉ's Liveline. The singer shared crowd footage and accused media of manufacturing controversy for ratings, while the broadcaster maintained the interview was conducted respectfully.

Boyzone member Mikey Graham has publicly responded to comments made during a radio interview featuring his daughter, Sienna. The situation arose following the band's recent farewell concert s held at London's Emirates Stadium, where Graham, along with Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, and Keith Duffy, performed for fans.

While the event was met with widespread appreciation, some audience members questioned Graham's limited stage time. His daughter addressed these criticisms on RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline, where host Kieran Cuddihy asked about handling negative reactions. During the interview, Sienna expressed pride in her father's performance and dismissed the negativity, stating, "In all honesty, we'd be of the same opinion to not give too much time to those sorts of things. There's no point looking at all of those things.

All I can really say is, as his daughter, I'm just so proud of everything he's achieved. In a stadium there are a lot of people, so it's an achievement in itself to go up and do that and sing in front of all those people again.

" The host reinforced this by noting critics are entitled to opinions but can be ignored. Mikey Graham later took to social media to defend his daughter and challenge the narrative of widespread backlash. Sharing a video of the cheering crowd, he wrote: "I was told there was apparently some backlash mentioned on Irish radio. I can't see any there, can you?

Or is that just the usual media lust for bloodsport to gain listenership even if it's not true.

" In response, an RTÉ spokesperson clarified to RSVP Live that Sienna was treated respectfully during the interview and provided context that another guest, Edward Grimes of Jedward, had also defended Boyzone against negative reviews earlier that week





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Boyzone Mikey Graham Sienna Graham RTÉ Liveline Farewell Concert Backlash London Emirates Stadium Jedward Edward Grimes

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