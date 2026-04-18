Bradley Defends Refereeing Amidst Penalty Controversy in Shamrock Rovers Victory

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley defended referee Rob Hennessy's performance in their 2-1 derby win against Bohemians, despite criticism over a key penalty decision. Bradley also voiced strong opposition to VAR, citing its negative impact on the game's flow and clarity.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley lauded his team's performance, particularly singling out John O’Sullivan, Danny Grant, and Victor Ozhianvuna for praise following their 2-1 victory over rivals Bohemians . However, the post-match discussion inevitably gravitated towards a pivotal penalty decision awarded to Rovers just before halftime. The foul, deemed to have been committed by Dawson Devoy on Danny Grant as he prepared to shoot, drew strong criticism from Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds , who labelled the call a disgrace in a brief post-match interview. Reynolds expressed his significant frustration, implying the decision was pivotal in shaping the outcome of the Dublin derby.

Bradley, however, offered a different perspective, defending the referee Rob Hennessy's officiating. He not only validated the penalty awarded to his side but also stated that the late penalty given to Bohemians was equally justifiable. Bradley emphasized that Hennessy allowed the game to flow, permitting a reasonable level of contact for both teams, rather than being overly eager to intervene with early, often unnecessary, yellow cards. He highlighted that the referee allowed the game to breathe and that while his team sometimes sought fouls that weren't given, the same was true for their opponents, a balanced approach he found commendable. Bradley's view was that both penalty incidents were legitimate in his opinion, reflecting a consistent application of the referee's judgment throughout the match.

The controversial penalty decision quickly circulated on social media, prompting a debate about the potential implementation of Video Assistant Referees (VAR). Despite the widespread discussion surrounding VAR, Stephen Bradley expressed a firm opposition to its introduction in the League of Ireland. He argued that VAR is detrimental to the game, transforming clear-cut decisions into ambiguous situations and ultimately diminishing the overall enjoyment. Bradley believes that the technology, intended to bring clarity, has paradoxically created more gray areas and that relying on another person's opinion in a video room is nonsensical. He pointed to instances where games are significantly delayed by VAR reviews, stating that the constant stoppages are unnecessary and that it is always possible to find fouls and yellow cards given the inherent contact in football.

Bradley reiterated his stance, asserting that VAR is making the game worse, not better, and that he has no desire to see it implemented. He further elaborated on his reluctance by recalling a specific instance in September 2024 where a penalty awarded to Derry City, due to a foul on Patrick McEleney, resulted in a draw against Shamrock Rovers and, in his view, cost them the league title. He stressed that while that decision was costly, his opposition to VAR remains steadfast due to its perceived negative impact on the sport globally, including its tendency to slow down play and introduce multiple opinions where fewer would suffice.

League of Ireland historian Karl Reilly noted that this victory marked the first time since January 1960 that Shamrock Rovers had secured three successive Dublin derby wins against Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic, and Bohemians. Bradley, when informed of this statistic, admitted he hadn't been focused on historical records, but acknowledged the importance of the current period and his team's readiness. As the champions sit atop the league with scope for further improvement, they are in a strong position as the demanding schedule of games leading up to the summer intensifies.





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