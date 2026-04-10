Brandon View: A Georgian Gem in St Mullins with River Barrow Views

Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery present Brandon View, a meticulously restored Georgian residence in St Mullins, Co Carlow. The property, set on 20 acres, offers stunning river views, privacy, and modern amenities, making it an ideal family home with potential for expansion and remote work. The asking price is €975,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Country Home s and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are offering for sale Brandon View in St Mullins , Co Carlow, a property that embodies a perfect blend of beauty, privacy, and practicality. The owner describes the property as a manifestation of a vision, meticulously crafted to meet specific needs and desires. The house sits on approximately eight hectares (20 acres) of land, offering striking views of the river Barrow and Brandon Hill.

Its location provides both seclusion and convenience, being a mere two-minute walk from the charming village of St Mullins, complete with a gastropub, a cafe, and access to the therapeutic Bahana woods. The property's strategic position offers a perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility.\The Georgian residence, purchased in 2022, underwent a loving restoration by the current owners. They embraced the renovation with enthusiasm, undertaking much of the work themselves and collaborating with local tradespeople. This process not only revitalized the property but also integrated them deeply into the community. The restoration focused on enhancing the original character, with modern conveniences seamlessly integrated. These included a new boiler, water tank, smart heating system, alarm, double-glazed windows, and underfloor heating in the basement. The original cut stone steps and decorative fanlight lead to the heart of the home, which has been thoughtfully decorated with rich heritage colors complementing crisp white walls. Spread over three floors and extending to 184 sq m (1,977 sq ft), the house is well-proportioned, offering a warm and inviting family atmosphere. Its layout maintains Georgian symmetry, featuring balanced rooms on either side of the hall. The living room boasts two large sash windows and a wood-burning stove, while the kitchen is illuminated by natural light from a triple aspect, and it's fitted with country-style units surrounding a black Aga.\The upper floors feature a balcony overlooking the walled garden, a principal bedroom with an en suite that includes a free-standing bath, and additional bedrooms. The basement is designed as an independent living space, ideal for a relative, with a study, bedroom, home cinema room, kitchenette, and bathroom. The surrounding grounds are a significant feature, including lawns, a walled garden, a cobbled patio, and a gravel turning circle. Three large paddocks slope gently towards the river Barrow, providing gated access to a riverside walkway. The property also offers potential for converting the outbuildings, including stables, which are already equipped with electricity. This property is approximately 1.5 hours from Dublin and offers strong WiFi connectivity. The owners' decision to sell stems from evolving family requirements. The property is currently listed for €975,000





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Georgian St Mullins River Barrow Property For Sale Country Home

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