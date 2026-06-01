Brawling patrons at the Crumlin pub leave a trail of destruction

A violent brawl broke out at the Crumlin pub over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The incident was captured on camera and has been circulating widely on social media.

Appalled punters at the Crumlin pub had front-row seats to the MMA-style fight over the weekend as attendees ripped into each other in front of the bar before muscle-bound security came to break up the savage brawl.

The short 25-second video, which was circulated widely across social media over the long June weekend, begins mid-fight, with four men ripping into each other, thumping each other and pulling each other around, as one man with a backpack fails to keep them apart. Broken glass can be seen strewn across the ground, and bar stools overturned, as the camera pans to follow the lads who continue to punch and pull at each other.

Crowds of people can be seen backing away from the violent tussle in the garden terrace area of the pub, while one man picks up a child and carries them away from the melee - while others look on. One man, who was not involved in the scrap as the video began, attempts to pull one of the men away, but is unable to do so.

A woman wearing a sun dress then runs in to break up the fracas, which has broken into two separate two-on-twos as the men trade blows and kicks. Two bouncers quickly burst into the scene, with one huge security guard, who towered above the young lads, getting one of the men in a headlock, before grabbing a second man also involved in the fight and holding him in a headlock with his other arm.

People flocked to the comments to praise the absolute unit of a bouncer who put a stop to the wrangle





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