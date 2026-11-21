Brazil Under-17s defeated the Republic of Ireland Under-17s 2-1 in their U17 World Cup opener in Doha, Qatar, with Eduardo Conceicao scoring a stunning second-half winner after Ryan Sheridan had equalised Rodrigo Junior's first-half header.

Brazil Under-17 s began their U17 World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland Under-17s in Doha, Qatar. Eduardo Conceicao scored the decisive goal in the 71st minute with an unstoppable 25-yard strike that clipped the underside of the crossbar.

Ryan Sheridan had equalised for Ireland in the 44th minute, cancelling out Rodrigo Junior's 30th-minute header. Ireland fell to the narrowest of defeats, with only a moment of real superstar quality separating the sides. Having acclimated to the humid Qatari conditions over the previous week, the Boys in Green warmed to their task well and forced the first shot on target after 11 minutes.

Also read Ireland Under-17s Head to World Cup Opener Against Brazil in Qatar

Ryan Sheridan, a breakout star for St. Patrick's Athletic, was sharp, turning in a pocket of space but drilling a low shot straight at Gabriel Werneck. The Samba boys responded with a couple of half chances through the coveted Eduardo Conceicao, who has already attracted interest from European giants, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. The full-back created space down the left wing before standing up a floated ball into the penalty spot towards striker Rodrigo Junior.

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Sheridan equalises for Ireland

The powerful 16-year-old then buried his header into the bottom corner to give Brazil the lead. Underrated, Ireland responded well. Cork City's Cillian Murphy, who recently earned his club side's Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, drove forward before poking the ball through to Sheridan, who finished expertly at the near post. A lengthy VAR check confirmed the goal stood, giving John Cotter's well-organised squad belief as they entered the break at 1-1.

The Brazilians began to gain more control towards the hour mark, with the Irish exertions taking their toll. Skipper Kian Quigley was alert to clear off the line from Lucca Caramico as Ireland survived a scare, but their respite did not last long. Conceicao unleashed an unstoppable effort from 25 yards that clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way to the net to restore his side's lead.

With time running out, Ireland reverted to two up front as they pushed for an equaliser. John Cotter's side were unlucky not to level late on when Murphy picked up a loose ball from a set piece, but his goal-bound effort drifted inches wide after deflecting off recovering defender Machado. Brazil managed the closing stages successfully to secure the win.

Brazil secures opening win

The result marks the opening chapter of the World Cup for both nations, with Brazil taking maximum points and Ireland preparing for their next challenge after an impressive debut performance. Brazil's substitutes included Iago Machado, Joao Couto, Joao Franca, Gustavo Afonso and Lucas Emanuel. Ireland used Maxim Afonin, Tom McGrath, Ronan Keating, Joey Wuna and Hugh Martin from the bench.