Breaking: O'Sullivan brother sets sights on professional jockey career

The emotional rollercoaster of Alan O'Sullivan's decision to follow in his late brother's footsteps and embark on his professional jockey career.

Alan O'Sullivan, the brother of tragic jockey Michael O'Sullivan, had his first rides as a professional jockey this week as he continues to take inspiration from his late brother.

O'Sullivan, 22, has become one of the leading point-to-point riders in recent seasons and has enjoyed plenty of success on the track as an amateur jockey. But the Corkman has decided to follow in Michael's footsteps by venturing into the professional ranks. Alan had his first ride as a seven-pound claimer when partnering the Shark Hanlon-trained Stay In The Game to finish ninth of 20 in a handicap hurdle at Down Royal Racecourse on Bank Holiday Monday.

While O'Sullivan is still waiting for his first winner as a conditional rider, he is sure to be in high demand in the coming season. The young jockey told P2P.ie: 'I was thinking about it since maybe Christmas, just talking to a few people and getting everyone's opinion. I made my mind up that I was going to do it after Punchestown.

' He added: 'It's definitely not an easy decision. I love being an amateur and I'm going to miss point-to-pointing, but when you're thinking about trying to make a living out of it, that comes into it. I just thought there was no harm in giving it a go.

' Alan's younger brother Michael was just 24 years old when he died in February 2025 from injuries sustained during a race at Thurles. Michael was tipped for big things in the sport, having already ridden two winners at the Cheltenham Festival. Now Alan continues to draw inspiration from the life of his elder brother as he bids to make a name for himself in the sport.

'I was Michael's shadow growing up, following him everywhere,' Alan told RTE earlier this year. 'When it's just the two of you, you do everything together and have the same interests. He was my big brother and I was trying to do whatever Michael was doing.

At first I thought I might not want to ride again, but there hasn't really been that moment yet, and as soon as I got on a horse it just felt as natural as it does for any horseman.

' 'My mother is a worrier and I didn't want to put her through any more strain, which I thought might stop me, but she told me to keep going and doing what I love. 'I suppose it's comforting that Michael was able to do what he loved. He wasn't here very long, but he never had a day where he wasn't fulfilling his dream.

'He was never short of confidence and he just enjoyed life. When he was riding in the big races, he was doing what he loved and his confidence would always come through when he was riding.

'His achievements inspire me, and he would want me to keep going too. He knew how much I loved it. You are just trying to make him proud, and if I could achieve half of what he achieved, then I would be a happy man.

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Jockey Alan O'sullivan Michael O'sullivan Point-To-Point Riding Handicap Hurdle Thrurles Punchestown Cheltenham Festival

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