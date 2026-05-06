Breaking the Silence: One Mother's Journey Through Postnatal Depression

Collette McEntee shares her experience with postnatal depression during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, highlighting the importance of seeking help and the transformative power of community support. Her story sheds light on the challenges faced by new mothers and the need for greater awareness and resources.

For Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, Collette McEntee shares her personal journey as a new mother, urging others to be open about their mental health struggles.

When her baby, Macha, was born last May, McEntee experienced a mix of joy and overwhelming anxiety. She describes feeling a heavy sense of responsibility, which sometimes led to emotional outbursts and a sense of helplessness. The smallest things would trigger intense reactions, making her feel as though her inner child was struggling to cope with the demands of motherhood.

According to the World Health Organisation, up to one in five women experience mental health issues during pregnancy or after childbirth. McEntee recognized her symptoms as potential postnatal depression and sought help from her GP. She was prescribed a low dose of medication and referred to the Coombe Hospital for cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), though delays led her to pursue private therapy.

Additionally, she joined the Mothers in Harmony Choir, an occupational therapy-led initiative designed to support new mothers through singing. This program, led by senior occupational therapist Geraldine McHugh, aims to foster empowerment, community, and healing among participants. McEntee found the choir transformative, noting that singing strengthened her bond with her baby and significantly improved her mood.

Dr. Joanne Fenton, a consultant psychiatrist at the Coombe, highlights the range of mental health challenges faced by pregnant and postpartum women, including depression, anxiety, birth trauma, and rarer conditions like puerperal psychosis. Symptoms can vary widely, from low mood and sleep disturbances to feelings of hopelessness and even suicidal thoughts. Fenton emphasizes the importance of initiatives like Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week in reducing stigma and encouraging women to share their experiences.

McEntee’s story underscores the value of seeking help and the positive impact of supportive communities. Today, she feels much better, though she acknowledges that challenges remain. She continues with medication and therapy, finding the Mothers in Harmony Choir particularly beneficial. She advocates for more such spaces nationwide and encourages other mothers to speak openly about their feelings, emphasizing that seeking help is a sign of strength





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