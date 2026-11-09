Brentford Boss Keith Andrews Criticizes VAR After Brighton Loss

Brentford manager Keith Andrews questions the VAR process following a 2-0 defeat to Brighton. Igor Thiago's red card and a controversial penalty decision impacted the match.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has publicly questioned the application of video assistant referee technology in the Premier League following the team's 2-0 defeat against Brighton. The loss highlighted specific frustrations regarding how review processes influence match outcomes and player conduct judgments.

VAR Controversy Surrounding Brighton Match

The central issue emerged when Brentford striker Igor Thiago received a red card in the first half. Referee Michael Oliver initially issued a yellow card to Thiago after he reacted to a shirt pull and a subsequent push from Brighton midfielder Chema Andres. However, Oliver reviewed the incident and upgraded the sanction to a dismissal, ruling that Thiago used force by pushing Andres in the face with a raised arm. Andres had also received a yellow card for his initial actions.

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This incident marked the second time this season Brentford has suffered a league loss after being reduced to ten men. Their only other defeat occurred in a 2-1 home loss to Liverpool last month, which also involved a first-half red card for Yehor Yarmoliuk. Andrews noted that both losses share this common factor, prompting an internal review of how the team manages high-pressure situations.

Andrews Questions Player Conduct and Provocation

Keith Andrews acknowledged that his squad must accept responsibility for their behavior on the pitch, regardless of external officiating. He argued that in both red card scenarios, opposing players provoked the situations through aggressive reactions. Andrews stated that opposition players antagonized his squad members, forcing emotional responses that ultimately cost the team points.

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The manager emphasized that player reactions have become a critical component of modern football. He insisted that his team needs to handle these provocations better, suggesting that the current environment discourages the kind of competitive edge his team prefers to display. He described the current state of officiating as a place he does not particularly like, noting that it is directly costing his team victories.

Second Penalty Decision Fuels Away Frustration

Brentford was already trailing before Thiago's dismissal, having conceded an early goal from Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez. The second goal came in the 42nd minute when Brighton captain Pascal Gross converted a penalty kick. The award was given for a shirt pull by Brentford defender Keane Lewis-Potter on Brighton forward Luka Vuskovic.

Andrews expressed frustration that Oliver reviewed the penalty decision at the pitch-side monitor before confirming the call. He felt his side should have been more careful in that incident, but the review process added to the sense of injustice. Disgruntled away fans chanted slogans targeting the referee, with voices calling out "2-0 to the referee" and "Michael Oliver, it's all about you" after the final whistle.

Brentford Manager Challenges Referee Authority

Keith Andrews voiced specific concerns about the balance of power between referees and on-field decisions. He questioned the necessity of sending officials to screens to validate initial calls, arguing that referees should be licensed to make in-game judgments based on their pitch-side perspective. He believes this shift undermines the authority and flow of the match.

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The manager reiterated that Brentford plays on the edge, a style he wants to maintain. However, he acknowledged that the current interpretation of rules and reliance on video reviews negate this approach. He concluded that the team must adapt to these constraints, even if they disagree with the mechanisms that punish aggressive play.