Brewer Moving Production of All Ales and Lagers to Green Kildare Brewery

Diageo, the UK-based multinational drinks company, is moving production of all its ales and lagers from its St James's Gate site in the centre of Dublin to its new €300m green brewery in Kildare as part of a €1 million investment. The new facility will support Ireland's role within Diageo's global brewing network.

Brewer will produce its range of ales and lagers from new €300m 'green' brewery for the domestic and international markets Diageo 's Littleconnell Brewery in Kildare will produce the brewer's range of lagers and ales for Irish and international markets.

The new Kildare brewery, officially opened on Monday, is part of a near €1 billion investment in its Irish operations, with an investment of almost €300 million to move production of all its ales and lagers, as well as licensed beers, to the new site. This move strengthens Ireland's role within Diageo's global brewing network. At capacity, it will be able to produce two million hectolitres, making it the second largest brewing operation in Ireland after St. James's Gate.

The plan was initially to free up space at the city centre brewery to expand production of Guinness there, but Diageo secured permission for a further €400 million investment to build a second brewery on the 40-acre Kildare site dedicated to the production of Guinness and Guinness 0.0 amid rising demand. The near €1 billion investment between 2020 and 2029 has already increased capacity and supported Guinness 0.0 and will further work to support decarbonisation at St. James's Gate.

The new site incorporates advanced brewing and process technologies to reduce energy and water use and is powered entirely by renewable energy. This historic milestone is expected to create 50 jobs





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Diageo Brewery Ales And Lagers Littleconnell Brewery Kildare Ireland International Markets Global Brewing Network Powering By Renewable Energy Reducing Energy And Water Usage

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