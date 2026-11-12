Brian Eno Shapes Carnaval de Luz and La Reina on New Album

Brian Eno and Jacknife Lee shape the sound of Carnaval de Luz, while La Reina and Street of Dreams bring carnival rhythms and bold guitar to the album.

Carnaval de Luz opens the band's new album with a bold invitation to begin the festival, and the sound of that opening owes much to Brian Eno. Eno, a former producer and current collaborator, works with Jacknife Lee to build the sonic architecture of the piece. The track is presented as a possible start to the best night of anyone's life, or at least a brand new beginning.

The writer describes the opening as a credit to keyboards, but places the real instrument Eno plays best in the studio. Eno is drawn to synthesised sounds, yet the writer insists that his sounds are never preprogrammed. Instead, Eno is assembling his own bank of original noise for the album.

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Brian Eno Builds Original Noise in the Studio

Brian Eno creates original noise for the album rather than relying on preprogrammed synthesiser sounds. He works alongside Jacknife Lee to construct the structure of each piece in the studio.

According to the writer, Eno wants to destroy any moment that comes too close to becoming a conventional song. The writer admits that not all of Eno's instincts deserve encouragement, since some members of the band love songs, Eno included.

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Eno was part of a group of collaborators the band wanted on this album, chosen to push and pull the musicians beyond what they could achieve alone. The writer says that friction is as important as inspiration in the process.

La Reina and the Power of the Street

La Reina celebrates the carnival tradition in which someone from the streets is elected queen or king, reversing the usual power structure. The writer argues that this turns the base of society against the tip of the pyramid.

The writer recalls that carnival was cancelled in Spain during the era of Franco for being too free. The writer also says that nobility has nothing to do with title, a point that frames the song's celebration of ordinary people.

Musically, La Reina features a big, brassy guitar sound, which the writer credits to Edge at his most unreasonable. The writer hears echoes of T Rex, David Bowie and U2 in the track, and says the song addresses the pageantry of the crowd directly.

Festivals and live shows are described as a form of church and a source of ecstatic community. The writer says people feel free to be themselves, whatever their identity, and that the mask in carnival ultimately reveals who a person really is.

Larry Mullen Jr Drives the Rhythms of Street of Dreams

Street of Dreams draws its carnival rhythms from Afro-Cuban clave and the Bo Diddley beat, which the writer traces back to Cuba. The writer argues that rock and roll was originally a dance beat and that rock music lost its roll over time.

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Larry Mullen Jr is credited with sophisticated, complex carnival drumming, including the drum pattern he took from The Sweet's Ballroom Blitz. The writer says Mullen restrains his technical skill to serve the simplicity of the singer, showing as much inventiveness in what he chooses not to play.

Edge is described as the rhythm king on the album, encouraging the whole band to experiment. The writer also says the song's opening and closing prayer was devised by Edge, and that the writer compared its lyrics to Psalm 61.

Latin American Influence and Rosalía's MOTOMAMI Tour

The writer says Latin America is experiencing a creative renaissance, with Mexico City singled out for its art, artists, restaurants and places to stay. The writer links that energy to the magic realism of great writers from the region.

Street of Dreams also carries the influence of The Clash, which the writer says fans will hear in the track, particularly in its barking-orders style. The writer says the band aimed for a playful tone rather than a self-help message.

The writer and daughter Jordan were both obsessed with the Catalan singer Rosalía and her MOTOMAMI tour. Although neither speaks much Spanish, the writer says Rosalía communicates in a language beyond words, and that her movement is more than dance.