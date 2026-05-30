Britain's Got Talent 2024: Choir wins £250,000 and Royal Variety Performance spot

The winning choir, who have been crowned the first ever choir to win Britain's Got Talent, will receive a £250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the annual Royal Variety Performance.

After their win was announced, one of the choir's members, Katryna Shell, told presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: We are the first ever choir to have won Britain's Got Talent .

This is for all the farmers out there, for anybody that's struggling, it's not a taboo subject, if you're not OK, speak up, this is for the farmers. They will receive a £250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the annual Royal Variety Performance. Dog act Anastasiia and Salsa finished in third place, while drone display team Celestial finished second after a pre-recorded performance recreating moments from previous series of Britain's Got Talent with illuminated drones.

Shortly before the result was announced, judge Alesha Dixon joined her newly reunited girl group Mis-Teeq, completed by Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash. They performed for the first time in more than 20 years with a medley of hits including Scandalous. The trio announced last week that they would return to the stage for their One Night Stand gig at London's Wembley Arena on September 12.

Fire-eater Liwei Yang opened the show with a performance that saw her flip and dance with her husband with a blazing skipping rope, while her husband also danced with two ropes of fire. It climaxed with her balancing a giant flaming table in the air with her feet. This came after a delay to the programme while safety teams prepared the stage, while other performances included magician and musician Rafferty Coope and poet Sonny Green





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