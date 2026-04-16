British National Charged in Brutal Atlanta Area Killing Spree

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old British national, faces murder and assault charges following a series of violent incidents across Atlanta's suburbs that claimed two lives and left one man critically injured. Among the victims was a Department of Homeland Security employee.

A British national, Olaolukitan Adon Abel, aged 26, has been formally charged in connection with a series of violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of two women and left a man in critical condition. The alleged attacks, which took place on Monday, April 13th, have led to Abel facing two counts of murder, along with charges related to aggravated assault and firearms offenses.

One of the deceased victims has been identified as Lauren Bullis, a 40-year-old employee of the Department of Homeland Security. Ms. Bullis was reportedly on a morning walk with her dog around 7 am when she was fatally attacked, sustaining both gunshot and stab wounds.

The first alleged incident occurred around 1 am outside a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County. In this instance, a 31-year-old woman, named Prianna Weathers, was shot and later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Roughly an hour later, the suspect is believed to have traveled approximately 16 miles to Brookhaven, another Atlanta suburb. There, a 49-year-old homeless man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds while he slept outside a Kroger grocery store. He remains in a critical state, and authorities suspect he was a random victim. Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley stated that the attack on the unhoused individual appeared to be entirely random.

The final, fatal incident transpired several hours after in Panthersville, where Ms. Bullis was found. Investigators have confirmed that all three attacks are interconnected.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a statement expressing profound sorrow over the acts of violence, emphasizing the devastating impact on the department and extending prayers to the victims' families. Mullin's statement highlighted that Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a UK-born individual naturalized in 2022, is accused of the brutal murder of Lauren Bullis. He also referenced measures implemented by USCIS since the Trump administration to prevent individuals with criminal histories from obtaining citizenship. The Secretary reiterated the charges, including the murder of an unidentified woman shot outside a Checkers and the seemingly random shooting of a homeless man outside a Kroger.

The Department of Homeland Security also released a statement confirming the tragic loss of Lauren Bullis, a valued member of their Office of Inspector General team, and extended condolences to all affected families.

The Brookhaven Police Department announced Abel's apprehension in Troup County without incident, following collaborative efforts with detectives. Their investigation has further connected Abel to earlier shootings in unincorporated DeKalb County, underscoring the ongoing and active nature of this investigation. The Brookhaven Police Department is working in conjunction with the DeKalb County Police Department and state partners to ensure a comprehensive inquiry.

The public is encouraged to report any additional information to the Brookhaven Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, with assurances of anonymity for tipsters





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