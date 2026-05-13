British PM Keir Starmer faces leadership crisis as calls for resignation grow

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a leadership crisis as several cabinet ministers urge him to step down. The immediate prompt is the collapse of the Labour vote during the local elections which saw more than 1,500 councillors lose their seats. The party’s losses at the devolved elections in Scotland and Wales and the turnaround in Labour’s fortunes since its landslide general election win couldn’t be more stark. But do the roots of dissatisfaction with the solid, steady and uncharismatic Starmer, and the party, go much deeper than a few bad days at the polls?

British PM Keir Starmer who is facing a leadership crisis as several cabinet ministers urge him to step down. Photograph: PAafter scores of Labour MPs – and several ministers – called on him to resign or at least plot a clear path for a change in leadership.

The immediate prompt is the collapse of the Labour vote during the local elections which saw more than 1,500 councillors lose their seats. Add the party’s losses at the devolved elections in Scotland and Wales and the turnaround in Labour’s fortunes since its landslide general election win couldn’t be more stark. But do the roots of dissatisfaction with the solid, steady and uncharismatic Starmer, and the party, go much deeper than a few bad days at the polls?

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British PM Keir Starmer Leadership Crisis Cabinet Ministers Resignation Plot A Clear Path For A Change In Leadership Collapse Of The Labour Vote Local Elections Devolved Elections Labour’S Fortunes Solid Steady And Uncharismatic Dissatisfaction Few Bad Days At The Polls Roots Of Dissatisfaction Solid Steady And Uncharismatic Party Collapse Of The Labour Vote Local Elections Devolved Elections Labour’S Fortunes Solid Steady And Uncharismatic Dissatisfaction Few Bad Days At The Polls Roots Of Dissatisfaction Solid Steady And Uncharismatic Party Collapse Of The Labour Vote Local Elections Devolved Elections Labour’S Fortunes Solid Steady And Uncharismatic Dissatisfaction Few Bad Days At The Polls Roots Of Dissatisfaction

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