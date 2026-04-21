British Rock Band Enter Shikari Forced to Postpone Dublin Academy Show Due to Medical Emergency

Enter Shikari cancels their April 21 Dublin performance at the last minute citing an unforeseen medical situation, with promises to reschedule for their fans soon.

The British post-hardcore sensation Enter Shikari has officially cancelled their highly anticipated concert at the Dublin Academy , which was scheduled to take place this evening, April 21. The sudden announcement came via the band’s official social media channels, leaving thousands of fans disappointed as they prepared for what promised to be an electrifying night of music.

The band members issued a brief statement explaining that the cancellation was necessitated by an unexpected medical situation that was entirely beyond their control. While the specific nature of the medical emergency remains private, the group expressed their deep regret regarding the abrupt change of plans, emphasizing how difficult the decision was to make at such short notice. In their public address, Enter Shikari assured their Irish fanbase that they are already in active discussions with local promoters to secure a new date for the event. The band reiterated that they view cancellations as an absolute last resort and only take such measures when every other possibility has been exhausted. They extended a heartfelt apology for the inconvenience caused to those who had traveled or made specific arrangements to attend the show. Supporters are advised to retain their tickets as further information regarding the rescheduling process is expected to be released in the coming days. The band thanked their audience for their patience and understanding during this challenging time, stating that their priority remains reconnecting with their fans as soon as the circumstances allow. Enter Shikari, a group that has been a defining force in the alternative rock scene since their formation in 1999, is currently in the middle of a major tour. The tour is organized to promote their latest studio album, Lose Your Self, which took the music world by surprise when it was released earlier this month on April 10. As a band known for their high-energy performances and complex, genre-defying sound, the Dublin Academy show was seen as a highlight of their current European run. The unexpected pause in their tour schedule serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life on the road for international touring acts. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the band’s official social media platforms and the venue’s website for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the status of the Dublin performance and future tour stops





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Enter Shikari Dublin Academy Concert Cancellation Music News Lose Your Self Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wollmer snatches Dublin derby bragging rights for Shels with 91st-minute winnerThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

The €5 tourist tax for Dublin is absurd and will only increase cost pressures on hotelsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Dublin apartment builds up 13% but 40,000 units granted planning not ‘activated’, data showsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

'Regrets, we'll have a few' admits Oisin McConville after Dublin get off hook in AughrimThe Dubs escaped to victory against Division 4 outfit Wicklow in Aughrim for the second year running in the Leinster Senior Football Championship

Read more »

Isis supporter who stabbed garda and set fire to Conor McGregor's pub must wait to learn fateAbdullah Khan, aged 24, appeared for sentencing before Dublin’s Special Criminal Court today.

Read more »

Woman who tasered official as home was repossessed refuses to enter bond despite daughters' pleaJudge Martin Nolan ordered that Lisa Temple be taken into custody, saying: “No-one is above the law, including you, Ms Temple”

Read more »