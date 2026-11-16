Brock Purdy Leads 49ers Past Cowboys in High-Scoring NFC Showdown

Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 in a thrilling NFC matchup.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy delivered a statistically dominant and physically demanding performance to lead his team to a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The win improved the 49ers' record to 8-1 while handing the Cowboys another high-scoring defeat in front of a visibly disappointed Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium in north Texas.

Purdy Shatters Scrambling Records Against Texas Defense

Purdy finished the game with 389 passing yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing, but his most significant contribution came on the ground. He accumulated 135 passing yards while scrambling, which represents the highest total in a single NFL game since 2018.

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This mobile production was more than double the scramble passing yardage Purdy had recorded in his first eight games of the current season. Seventy-four of those yards came from a single explosive play, a touchdown strike to running back Christian McCaffrey during a scramble drill that showcased Purdy's evolving athletic capabilities.

Key Plays and Support from Deep Roster Veterans

The 49ers' most pivotal offensive sequence involved a 70-yard reverse touchdown run by wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Purdy ran stride for stride with Samuel, shielding the veteran from two Cowboys tacklers to ensure the play resulted in a score, demonstrating a level of protection and teamwork rarely seen in modern quarterback play.

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This performance contrasts sharply with Purdy's early career narrative, where he was often viewed as benefiting from a supportive system featuring Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams and star tight end George Kittle. Despite missing significant wide receiver talent, Purdy adapted to a less structured game plan by relying on his mobility and trust in his remaining skill players.

49ers Injuries Do Not Deter Offensive Momentum

The San Francisco roster faces significant health challenges, with an entire wide receiver room currently on the injured list. Notable absentees include Brandon Aiyuk, who has been sidelined for an extended period, along with Christian Kirk and rookie receivers De'Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall.

Purdy tolerated pressure, taking five sacks during the contest, yet he provided the necessary offensive firepower to overcome the Dallas defense. The Cowboys' defensive scheme struggled to contain McCaffrey, who scored a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion to secure the victory.

Mahomes Shines in Kansas City Chiefs Seasonal Analysis

In other NFL news, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, marking his first five-touchdown passing game since 2022. Mahomes finished with 348 yards and an interception-free afternoon, revitalizing the Chiefs' standing in the AFC West.

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New acquisition Josh Downs caught a touchdown pass, while rookie Emmett Johnson recorded his first 100-yard rushing day alongside six receptions. At 31 years old and recovering from knee surgery, Mahomes has helped the Chiefs reach a 7-2 record, tying them with the Denver Broncos for first place in their division.