Brother Accused of Attempted Murder Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity After Attack

A man is facing charges of attempted murder and serious harm after allegedly attacking his brother, who was found severely injured and covered in blood. The accused has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with psychiatric experts offering differing opinions on his mental state at the time of the incident.

A devastating scene unfolded when a care assistant arrived at the home of her vulnerable, partially blind client to discover him severely injured and in the presence of his brother, who chillingly confessed to having drained his sibling. Gary O’Shaughnessy, residing at Ailesbury House, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, faces charges of attempted murder and intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to his brother, Mark O’Shaughnessy, aged 42.

The alleged incidents occurred at the same address between May 15th and 16th, 2024. The accused has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to both charges. During the proceedings, care assistant Louise McGloin recounted her experience of caring for Mark O’Shaughnessy, whom she described as vulnerable and visually impaired, for the past six years. Her routine visit to Ailesbury House on May 16th turned into a nightmare when she was confronted with a horrifying sight: blood splattered extensively across the walls and floor. Overwhelmed by panic, McGloin entered the sitting room to find Gary O’Shaughnessy seated on a couch. When questioned about his brother’s whereabouts, Gary’s response was deeply disturbing: "We are evil, I drained him of his blood." He then reclined on the couch. McGloin discovered Mark O’Shaughnessy on another couch behind the door, his body covered in blood. "I thought he was dead," she testified. Frightened by a hammer she observed on the floor, McGloin shouted at Gary, "What did you do?" before fleeing outside to seek assistance. She further described Mark as a gentle soul, stating he "wouldn’t hurt a fly." Paramedic Gary Finley corroborated the severity of Mark O’Shaughnessy’s condition, finding him in a critical state on a sofa with a catastrophic haemorrhage resulting from a significant neck injury. He expressed the team’s concern that Mark might not survive the journey to the hospital. In interviews conducted at Mullingar Garda station on May 24th, Gary O’Shaughnessy disclosed a gradual decline in his mental state beginning in January 2024. He admitted to heavy alcohol consumption and experiencing auditory hallucinations, believing he was losing his mind and consuming an excessive amount of alcohol. Crucially, he confessed to developing thoughts of harming his brother. The accused recalled obtaining a hammer and summoning his brother Mark downstairs to watch football. He admitted to striking Mark five times on the side of the head with the hammer and also attempting to harm himself by cutting his wrists. When pressed about his state of mind during the assault, Gary stated, "I don’t know, then I thought to kill him, then thought to kill myself, thought he dead then started moving around." Regarding the cuts to Mark’s body, he speculated, "I must have done it. I was over at him to slit his wrists and neck, then I began hallucinating and could see the whole side of his neck coming off and thought it not possible." He identified a retractable-blade Stanley knife, typically used for cutting lino, as the instrument for these injuries. He claimed voices had instructed him to kill his brother, stating they indicated it would require "400 belts of a hammer to kill him." Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Isaac, testifying for the defence via video-link, presented a report based on his assessment of Gary O’Shaughnessy. Dr. Isaac concluded that the accused was legally insane at the time of the offence. He revealed that Gary O’Shaughnessy had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2015 and had discontinued his medication approximately five months prior to the incident. The accused had previously been admitted to a psychiatric unit in 2015 following auditory hallucinations. Dr. Isaac affirmed that Gary O’Shaughnessy suffers from schizophrenia, a mental disorder recognized under the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006. He determined that the accused neither understood the nature and quality of his actions nor possessed the ability to refrain from committing them. Conversely, consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr. Mark Joynt, called by the prosecution, conducted two interviews with the accused via video-link in September 2025. Dr. Joynt noted that Gary O’Shaughnessy’s initial engagement with mental health services was in 2015 with an admission to St. Loman’s in Mullingar, followed by several subsequent admissions. During his interviews, the accused recounted watching football with his brother when he began hearing voices that proclaimed they were cursed and that he should kill Mark by striking him six times with a hammer. Dr. Joynt’s professional opinion was that the most fitting diagnosis for Gary O’Shaughnessy is paranoid schizophrenia, a condition characterized by delusions, hallucinations, and disordered thinking. He also identified comorbid alcohol dependency. Dr. Joynt concluded that the accused was not aware that his actions were wrong and lacked the capacity to resist carrying them out





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Attempted Murder Insanity Plea Schizophrenia Mental Health Assault

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