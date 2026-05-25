Bruno Fernandes Accuses Roy Keane Of Misrepresentation Over Assists Record

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has accused Roy Keane of telling a lie about his pursuit of the Premier League assists record. Fernandes claims Keane misinterpreted his comments about prioritizing team interests over individual glory. Fernandes said he accepted Keane’s criticism but not the misinformation about his comments.

Bruno Fernandes has responded to Roy Keane ’s claims that he was prioritizing individual glory over team interests. Fernandes accused Keane of telling a “lie’ about his pursuit of the Premier League assists record .

The Manchester United captain claimed he would have passed instead of shooting in some situations, but said his mindset was focused on winning the game and helping the team. Fernandes said he accepted Keane’s criticism but not the misinformation about his comments. He had contacted former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask for Keane’s phone number to address the issue. Manchester United ended the season in third place and qualified for the Champions League with three games to spare.

Manager Michael Carrick secured an enviable 39 points from the club’s final 17 matches after initially taking temporary charge following the departure of Ruben Amorim. Fernandes was also focused on the team’s performance this season, saying “the boys come back from the World Cup knowing that we can trust each other, we can work together, we can give a bit extra for each other, and when you go through that, I think that’s quite powerful.





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