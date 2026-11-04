Bruno Fernandes Backs Michael Carrick After Manchester United's 3-2 Comeback Win Over Roma

Manchester United ended a nine-match winless run with a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over Roma, as Bruno Fernandes backed manager Michael Carrick and Matheus Cunha scored twice.

Manchester United secured a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over AS Roma at Old Trafford, ending a nine-match winless run across all competitions. The comeback win could save under-pressure manager Michael Carrick's job.

Fernandes Backs Under Pressure Manager

Bruno Fernandes, who scored a twice-taken penalty, publicly endorsed Carrick after the match. Fernandes had been dropped after United's previous Champions League game, a 4-1 humbling at Como, having criticised the manager's tactics in a post-match interview. He was an unused substitute against Bournemouth in their next fixture. Fernandes said he accepted the short-lived demotion.

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The manager took a decision of making myself on the bench because I was not performing, Fernandes said. And that is fair. Everyone felt like that was a punishment for the words that I had after Como. And if it was, it was right.

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The manager makes the decisions. I have to accept it. I have to go forward with that, Fernandes added. It does not change the belief I have in the manager, the staff and every player at this club.

And it does not change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me. He also rejected narratives that the victory was needed to save anyone's job. We do not need to save anyone's job, he said. The club needed that win.

The players needed that win. It is something we needed as a group of players and staff. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation together. The match began poorly for United, with fans protesting against the Glazer family ownership early in the evening.

Roma capitalised on a shambolic first-half display to take the lead through Matias Soule. Donyell Malen then doubled the advantage with a penalty kick, leaving the home side trailing 2-0 before halftime. United fans booed their team heavily at the break. The second half saw a complete transformation.

United Complete Dramatic Comeback

Fernandes converted a retaken penalty to bring the score to 2-1, igniting hope. Matheus Cunha then scored a late equaliser to force extra time and added another goal shortly after to secure the win. His brace ended United's long drought in European competition. Cunha also received a sending-off later in the extended period.

The chaotic finish underscored the intensity of the contest. A satisfied Carrick hailed the magic of Old Trafford after the rip-roaring second-half comeback. I do not like to keep talking to the lads about what this place can do in history and what has gone before them too much, but it is there, he said. This place does magical things, it has done it before and it will do it over and over again at some point in the future.

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There is just something in this place that when we do have these types of night, we do it the hard way. Carrick also heaped praise on 19-year-old substitute Shea Lacey, who brilliantly set up Cunha's winner on his 10th senior appearance. We love him to bits, he said. He is a great young man, he is desperate to do well, he has got great ability.

He has got that little glint in his eye, he plays with a bit of mischief if you like. Carrick expressed pride in the players for pulling through such a tough situation without losing their composure. He acknowledged the desperation of the supporters to see something positive. The manager stressed that while the victory was important for building belief, it is only one win in a long campaign.

Injury Concern for New Signing

He highlighted the psychological value of experiencing a comeback for younger players. Carrick warned against getting carried away, urging the team to take stock and remain focused on the next big game. While celebrating, attention quickly shifted to injury news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa. Summer signing Carlos Baleba suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half and was substituted.

Medical staff attended to him immediately, raising concerns about his availability. Carrick declined to provide specific timelines for Baleba's return, noting that the initial assessment looked unfavorable. The manager emphasised the need to stay calm and prepare for the upcoming challenge despite the loss of a key player. The focus now turns to maintaining momentum while managing squad fitness carefully.

United narrowly avoided completing their longest winless run during a single season since March 1978. The victory provided immediate relief for a squad that had struggled for consistency. Fernandes noted that rumours about disagreements between him and the manager were lies that had already been resolved. The squad must continue digging deep to replicate this resilience in future encounters.