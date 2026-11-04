Bruno Fernandes Backs Michael Carrick After Roma Comeback

Bruno Fernandes supports Michael Carrick after Manchester United defeated Roma. The midfielder accepts his previous benching and highlights the team's resilience at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes publicly endorsed manager Michael Carrick following a dramatic Manchester United victory over AS Roma at Old Trafford. The midfielder accepted his recent relegation to the bench as a justified response to his own underperformance and previous critical comments. This win marked United's first success in ten games, a result that bolstered Carrick's position amidst mounting pressure on his tenure. The 19-year-old substitute Shea Lacey provided the assist for Matheus Cunha's winning goal, highlighting the club's reliance on emerging talent during this difficult period.

Fernandes Accepts Bench Role For Roma Match

Bruno Fernandes confirmed that manager Michael Carrick made the correct decision to drop him from the starting lineup last month. This choice followed a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, where Fernandes had criticized the manager's tactical approach in a post-match interview. The midfielder was subsequently listed as an unused substitute for the match against Bournemouth, a move he described as a fair consequence of his recent actions. He stated that everyone perceived the benching as punishment for his words, yet he viewed the decision as entirely appropriate given his lack of performance at that time.

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The Manchester United star emphasized that he respects the authority of the manager and the coaching staff. He clarified that this disciplinary action did not diminish his belief in the team or his commitment to winning every upcoming fixture. Fernandes stressed that the manager holds the final say on selection, and he is fully prepared to accept and move forward from that decision. This stance demonstrates his intent to refocus entirely on performance rather than public relations or past conflicts.

Carrick Defends Tactics Amid Ownership Protests

Michael Carrick praised the magical atmosphere at Old Trafford as Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback against AS Roma. The team recovered from a 2-0 deficit to secure a vital victory, a result that narrowed their winless run for the season. This streak threatened to become the longest since March 1978, had they failed to beat the Italian side. The celebration occurred against a backdrop of raucous protests by fans directed at the club's ownership structure, adding significant pressure to the result.

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Despite the hostile environment outside the stadium, Bruno Fernandes insisted that the squad did not play merely to save any individual's job. He argued that the win was essential for the club as a whole and for the collective group of players and staff. The team has been working tirelessly to escape the current crisis, and this victory serves as a crucial milestone for their morale. Fernandes noted that the players needed this success to regain their confidence and momentum.

Lacey and Cunha Seal Historic Comeback Win

Shea Lacey emerged as a key figure in the victory, providing the assist for Matheus Cunha's decisive goal in his tenth senior appearance. Michael Carrick heaped praise on the 19-year-old for his composure and ability to impact the game from the bench. The manager described Lacey as a great young man with a desperate desire to succeed and a unique mischievousness in his playing style. This performance underscores the potential of United's youth academy to provide immediate solutions during turbulent times.

Matheus Cunha scored two goals to complete the comeback, with Bruno Fernandes converting twice from the penalty spot to ignite the revival. These penalties were instrumental in shifting the momentum of the match at Old Trafford. The team demonstrated resilience by securing the win in the most difficult manner possible, a trait that Michael Carrick highlighted as a hallmark of the historic venue. This result provides a temporary reprieve for the manager but does not erase the underlying challenges facing the club.

Club Stability Remains Fragile After Roma Win

The victory over AS Roma provides a brief respite for Michael Carrick's job security, but significant challenges remain for the club. Bruno Fernandes reiterated that the primary focus must remain on the collective good of the team rather than individual narratives. The squad's ability to respond to a 2-0 deficit suggests a growing mental strength, yet the long-term direction remains uncertain. Fans continue to voice their dissatisfaction with ownership, creating a complex environment for the players and coaching staff to navigate.

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As the team moves forward, the emphasis will be on maintaining the work ethic displayed during the Roma fixture. Bruno Fernandes remains committed to winning every game, regardless of external pressures or internal dynamics. The club must now consolidate this momentum to ensure that the current win does not become an isolated incident. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this performance marks a genuine turning point for Manchester United.