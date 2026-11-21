Bruno Fernandes publicly criticizes manager Michael Carrick's tactics, sparking a rift at Manchester United as the club faces a challenging campaign under new leadership.

Bruno Fernandes has become the focal point of a significant internal conflict at Manchester United following his public criticism of interim manager Michael Carrick. The Portuguese midfielder, who is widely considered the club's greatest signing in the post-Alex Ferguson era, openly questioned the tactical decisions made by Carrick's coaching staff. This confrontation occurred during a turbulent period for the Red Devils, as the club struggled to find consistency on the pitch. Fernandes's comments were made in the immediate aftermath of a Champions League defeat to Como, signaling a deepening rift between the team captain and the management hierarchy.

Tactical Shifts and Player Performance

Few, if any, Manchester United players benefited more from Michael Carrick's arrival as manager than Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international had been playing in a more withdrawn role under Carrick's predecessor, Ruben Amorim. The club were in sixth place in January when the club decided to fire Amorim after disagreements with the hierarchy. So Carrick found the club in a better place than he left them, which was 18th in the table, though there was definite improvement in between. The third-place finish was the club's best since the 2022-23 campaign under Erik ten Hag. Fernandes is widely regarded as the club's greatest signing of the post-Alex Ferguson era, and there is a case that those initial six months under Carrick were his most impressive in a United shirt. The captain broke the Premier League assists record with 21 and earned both the FWA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards. Had Amorim stayed, it seems unlikely he would have achieved those feats operating in a more defensive midfield role.

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Public Criticism and Managerial Fallout

Yet United and Fernandes have been less impressive this campaign. And despite the now-former United manager helping take Fernandes's career to unprecedented heights, the Portuguese star publicly criticised his boss as soon as the situation went awry. It's a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave a little space in behind and try to get the ball in the first moment, to wait for them, to give them the ball, Fernandes said after Man United's Champions League defeat to Como. That's on the manager and on the staff to see it; it's not on me. He added: I think sometimes we have to be braver under the pressure, trying to take a risk of getting that press very high and making them uncomfortable - as they did to us. Carrick could hardly be blamed for feeling aggrieved at this perceived lack of loyalty during one of his lowest ebbs, and Fernandes was briefly dropped from the team, conceivably because of these inflammatory remarks. But as is invariably the case, it was the manager rather than the players who lost out in the long run. A month later, Carrick is unemployed while Fernandes is preparing for a fresh start under Mauricio Pochettino.

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Cultural Issues and Future Implications

The ex-England international is not the only one who has been left unimpressed by the mercurial star. United legend Roy Keane has previously claimed talent is not enough and suggested the midfielder was not a fighter. Amorim once said Fernandes needed to trust his teammates more. Ahead of today's Premier League clash at Anfield, some people have compared United now with Liverpool when they endured a similar run of sustained underachievement after the glory years of the 1970s and '80s. Roy Keane has been among Fernandes' critics. If that is the case, you could argue that Fernandes is the Red Devils' answer to Steven Gerrard, the one exceptional individual in a team hardly worthy of his talents. Yet like Gerrard, Fernandes is not flawless. Similar to the former Liverpool man, he tries to play the Hollywood pass too often. According to WhoScored data released earlier this month, Fernandes has lost possession 175 times in the Premier League this season, which is more than any other player. He is often criticised too as more of an individual than a team player - a perception the Carrick criticism played into. Work off the ball is something Fernandes is hardly renowned for either. Perhaps he gets licence to avoid these duties owing to his obvious creative strengths. But when the team is struggling, Fernandes can look like a luxury player and not worth the star treatment he is afforded. It epitomises an issue with the culture at United, seemingly - too many players are reluctant to graft for the greater cause and perform at the maximum only sporadically. The Red Devils, for example, are third-bottom in the distance-covered charts so far this season. By contrast, when it comes to Pochettino's managerial peak, you think of the intensity and relentless running of his Tottenham sides. United and Fernandes, therefore, are hardly a seamless fit for the 54-year-old manager, who counts Marcelo Bielsa (the coach he played under as a youngster in the early 1990s at Newell's Old Boys) among his biggest influences.

Club Adaptation and Managerial Demands

One of the Red Devils' major problems is that whenever an ideologue coach gets appointed in recent times - Ten Hag and Amorim are the obvious examples - you get the sense that they have been asked to adapt to the demands of the club rather than the other way around. Ten Hag admitted that at Old Trafford, it simply wasn't possible to play the style that established him as a top coach at Ajax.