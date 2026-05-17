Bruno Fernandes Equals Premier League Assist Record as Manchester United Secure Third Place

Bruno Fernandes matched the Premier League record with 20 assists in a season as Manchester United overcame Nottingham Forest 3-2 to confirm their Champions League return. D Discipline mettre Daryl AThe low-stakes encounter featured a controversial VAR decision and resilient performances from both teams in a dramatic battle for momentum.

Manchester United secured third place in the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest , while Bruno Fernandes cemented his legacy by equalling the single-season assist record.

The Portuguese maestro joined Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne on 20 assists when his pinpoint cross was diverted into the net by Bryan Mbeumo for United’s third goal. forecasts before time The most controversial moment came earlier when Mbeumo’s clear handball in the build-up to Matheus Cunha’s goal went unpunished after VAR review, sparking outrage among Forest supporters. The encounter, which began with limited intensity given both teams’ objectives already being met—United ensuring Champions League qualification and Forest avoiding relegation—burst into life when Luke Shaw volleyed United ahead inside five minutes.

Despite numerous missed chances from both sides, Forest struck back through Morato’s thumping header from Elliot Anderson’s cross early in the second half. United responded immediately as Cunha capitalized on a fortuitous deflection off Mbeumo’s thigh and arm, scoring despite a VAR check that bizarrely upheld the goal. Forest could have equalized again when Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot was heroically saved by Senne Lammens, making a rare start in goal for United.

Fernandes’ record-equalling assist came with 14 minutes remaining when Mbeumo tapped in his low cross, marking the Brazilian’s first goal since February. Forest pushed hard for an equalizer, and Anderson and Gibbs-White combined seamlessly for the latter to fire in from close range, turning up the pressure in the closing stages.

Gibbs-White, who had sustained a severe facial injury in a contest with Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez earlier this month, showed remarkable resilience in his return to action and came close to sealing a dramatic draw. A late standout moment for United saw Fernandes nearly break the record when Diogo Dalot’s shot struck the post from his pass.

Casemiro, who received a standing ovation in what appeared to be his final Old Trafford appearance, was replaced by Mason Mount as Erik ten Hag’s side rode out the remaining minutes to secure yet another triumph. With five consecutive victories to end the campaign, United appear poised to confirm Michael Carrick as their permanent manager on a two-year contract, following his transformative impact since taking over in January





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