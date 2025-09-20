Budget 2026: No Universal Cost-of-Living Payments Planned, Focus on Targeted Measures and Long-Term Investments

The upcoming Budget 2026 will not include universal cost-of-living payments, focusing instead on targeted measures for low-income individuals and long-term investments in housing, infrastructure, and public transport. Discussions about a VAT cut for hospitality and extensions to existing homebuyer schemes are underway.

As Budget 2026 approaches, the anticipation surrounding potential cost-of-living supports has been building. Last year, a significant number of Irish households received a range of one-off payments designed to alleviate the financial strain of rising expenses. These included boosts to the Working Family Payment, Fuel Allowance, Living Alone Increase, and Domiciliary Care Allowance, with amounts varying from €100 to €400.

Additionally, many social welfare rates saw increases, alongside the customary Christmas Bonus, providing crucial support for families and individuals across the country. Understandably, many were hoping for a repeat of these measures in the upcoming budget, particularly given the ongoing challenges related to inflation and the overall economic climate. However, the Government has now definitively clarified its position on universal cost-of-living payments, providing some clarity for those expecting similar measures.\Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressed these expectations earlier this week, confirming that Budget 2026, scheduled for unveiling on Tuesday, October 7th, will not include 'universal' cost-of-living payments. While acknowledging the severity of the cost-of-living crisis, he explained that the Government has already implemented several measures to address the issue. He emphasized the need to maintain a sustainable framework for public finances. During an interview with Newstalk Breakfast, Martin stated the budget will prioritize targeted measures aimed at supporting vulnerable groups. He further elaborated that the focus would be on assisting individuals with low incomes and those most affected by the current economic situation, rather than distributing universal handouts. The emphasis will be on targeted support, rather than providing general payments to all. Furthermore, the Government intends to invest in the future, with a substantial increase in capital expenditure, particularly in areas such as housing, roads, and public transport. This shift signals a move towards long-term solutions and infrastructural development, rather than short-term financial assistance. This approach suggests a balancing act between immediate needs and long-term economic stability and growth, reflecting the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility.\Budget 2026 is expected to prioritize long-term investments, including housing development, infrastructure improvements, and public transport enhancements. One potential measure under consideration is a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) for the hospitality sector, potentially decreasing the rate from 13.5% to 9%. However, there are discussions about whether to delay the implementation of this VAT cut until July 2026. Other anticipated measures include the possible extension of the Help to Buy and First Home Scheme until 2030, which would provide continued assistance to first-time homebuyers. Furthermore, there are discussions regarding the Rent Tax Credit, which is scheduled to expire in December. These details and other proposals will be revealed when Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Jack Chambers officially present the complete financial package on Tuesday, October 7th. The unveiling of the full budget details will provide a comprehensive view of the government's approach to managing the economy and supporting citizens during this time. Readers can stay informed by subscribing to the newsletter for updates and in-depth analysis of the budget and its implications





